Nokia X100 released with Snapdragon 480, 5G and 6GB of RAM for less than R$1,400

Seeking to win over consumers in the main holiday shopping season, HMD Global this week announced the new Nokia X100. The device will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile operator in the United States and its main focus is to offer 5G connection at a good cost.
Starting with the design, it is undeniable that it brings the essence of the Nokia G50 5G, and even the processor is the same. However, the similarities end there. That’s because the Nokia X100 has a bigger screen, being a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
O your chipset is the Snapdragon 480 and it works in conjunction with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A detail that deserves to be mentioned is the presence of a memory expansion slot via MicroSD card.
The Nokia X100 also has its circular-shaped camera module and it houses four cameras. O main sensor is 48 MP and there’s also 5MP wide-angle, plus two 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth effect. Selfies are guaranteed by the 16 MP front lens.
Some extras that are also present in the Nokia X100 include the 5G connection, P2 port for wired headphones and NFC for pay-forward.
Complete the set, the 4470 mAh battery, and the manufacturer does not inform if there is any kind of fast charging. The operating system is Android 11 and it delivers an experience without much modification from the manufacturer.
technical specifications
- 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 20:9 aspect ratio
- Snapdragon 480 Platform
- 6 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- Main lens with 48 MP sensor
- Wide-angle lens with 5 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, P2 port for headphones and NFC for approach payments
- 4,470 mAh battery
- Android 11
Price and availability
Available in two colors, the new Nokia X100 will be available for purchase in the United States from November 19th. Its starting price is US$ 252, something around R$ 1,389 in direct conversion and without considering Brazilian taxes.
