Nokia X100 released with Snapdragon 480, 5G and 6GB of RAM for less than R$1,400

Seeking to win over consumers in the main holiday shopping season, HMD Global this week announced the new Nokia X100. The device will be sold exclusively by T-Mobile operator in the United States and its main focus is to offer 5G connection at a good cost.

Starting with the design, it is undeniable that it brings the essence of the Nokia G50 5G, and even the processor is the same. However, the similarities end there. That’s because the Nokia X100 has a bigger screen, being a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

O your chipset is the Snapdragon 480 and it works in conjunction with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. A detail that deserves to be mentioned is the presence of a memory expansion slot via MicroSD card.