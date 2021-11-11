‘Nothing to Lose’ · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will make a drastic decision after the death of Christofer/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in A Place in the Sun. Globe. “Nothing to lose”, the boy will vent to Ravi (Juan Paiva).

The chapter this Thursday (11) will present the consequences of the murder of Renato by drug dealers in Morro do Camelo. Christian will be in despair after confirming that the playboy is really dead and, not knowing what to do, will return to his brother’s apartment.

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will appear at the scene and mistake the boy for her boyfriend. He’ll even try to tell his preppy the truth, but they’ll both end up in bed. Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will believe she is with Renato.

After the episode, Christian will be tempted to take over his twin brother’s life and will go after Ravi to let off steam. “I didn’t go after it. Life has put this situation in my lap, and I have nothing to lose,” the protagonist will claim, leaving his best friend disappointed with his decision.

Lara’s boyfriend (Andréia Horta) will make a tattoo identical to Renato’s and ask Ravi to disappear with his belongings. “If I was able to think such a horrible thing, to take my brother’s place and life for myself, why wouldn’t I be able to do that?” he will reflect.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

