November Azul: Public health in Uberlândia offers awareness and prevention services for prostate cancer | Mining Triangle

The Basic Health Units of Uberlândia are offering men’s awareness services about the ‘Novembro Azul’ campaign, a month adopted to inform improvements to the health of the male public and how to prevent against prostate cancer.

The activities available range from lectures on subjects related to men’s health, to services, intensifying consultations and requesting tests, such as: rapid test for Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), evaluation of mouth lesions, blood pressure measurement and test of capillary blood glucose, approach to healthy eating.

Early diagnosis is important in preventing prostate cancer, as the disease has symptoms that are noticed when it is in an advanced stage, making treatment difficult. The main symptoms are: decreased flow of urine, difficulties in urinating and a change in urinary frequency, which increases.

According to the coordinator of primary care, Karina Kelly de Oliveira, the work is done every day, but intensified in November. “The numbers show that the disease is there and they need to take preventive exams, in addition to taking care of their health in general”, he says.

Men over 50 years old must consult annually

The medical recommendation is that men over 50 go to the urologist once a year. In addition to the touch test, the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood test, other procedures are essential to check for the presence of prostate cancer, as well as other diseases, such as prostatitis and lesions in general.

Know where to find medical care

Uberlândia has 69 primary care service points (UBS and UBSF), which are mobilized in this month of awareness.

You can check the closest one on the City Hall Portal.