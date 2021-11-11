NuSocios: see how to become the owner of a piece of Nubank

Nubank customers who wish to become fintech partners can register for the NuSócios program starting on Tuesday (9). While planning the Public Offering of Shares (IPO) on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3) and Nasdaq, the company plans to distribute 0.08% of its capital to 65% of its customer base.

Millions of customers will be able to apply for a Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDR) free of charge, a certificate that must represent 1/6 of a class A common share of NuBank’s parent company Nu Holdings on the US technology exchange. The paper may be traded on B3 one year after the initial issue.

The innovative project aims to familiarize new investors with the universe of the stock market and, at the same time, enhance the bank’s customers. Nubank also plans to provide a range of investment education content.

Who can get a piece of Nubank for free?

Option to join NuSócios will only appear to customers who meet the criteria, while the offer is available. (Source: Nubank/Reproduction)Source: Nubank/Reproduction

Not all Nubank customers will receive the BDR for free. The benefit will no longer be available when the maximum limit of distributed BDRs is reached. To join NuSócios, a person must:

Be an individual customer of Nu Payments up to two days before the end of the membership period;

Have an open Nubank account unlocked for transactions;

Be current with your Nubank credit card and/or loan for more than eight calendar days;

Have performed or received at least one transaction, on any Nubank product, in the 30 days prior to joining;

Subscribe within the app during the stipulated period.

How to join NuSócios?

Follow the step-by-step steps to become a member of Nubank for free. (Source: Nubank/Reproduction)Source: Nubank/Reproduction

Within the bank’s application, instructions will be presented only for customers who meet the criteria to become a member of Nubank. When the benefit runs out, the option will no longer be available. To join NuSócios, the person must follow the steps below:

When opening the bank’s app, on the first screen, the person should see the message “Have you ever imagined yourself a member of Nubank?” and click on the “Learn more” option. Watch the video explaining the NuSócios program. Read the terms and conditions on Nubank’s IPO as well as fintech’s prospectus, especially the risk factors section. If you accept the conditions, click on “I want to participate in NuSócios”. Enter the four-digit password.

From then on, you just have to wait for the public offering and the issuance of Nubank shares. In the meantime, you can check out educational content about the program and fintech’s IPO, which is scheduled to debut on December 9th.