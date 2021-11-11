Oi has a net loss of R$4.81 billion in the 3rd quarter, worsening by 86% in 1 year

THE Hi (OIBR4) presented consolidated net loss of 4.811 billion in the third quarter of 2021, a deterioration of 86.5% compared to losses of R$ 2.580 billion registered in the same period of 2020.

the Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled R$ 1.398 billion between July and September, an amount 5.86% lower than that calculated in the same period last year. The routine Ebitda was R$ 1.460 billion, in line with what was registered a year earlier.

The company’s consolidated net revenue was R$4.520 billion, slightly below (-3.9%) the value calculated a year earlier, of R$4.706 billion.

Net revenue from Brazilian operations totaled R$4.464 billion, 4.0% down on the third quarter of 2020.

Net revenue from international operations (Africa and East Timor) totaled R$57 million, down 1.9% from a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations in the Brazil totaled R$2.223 billion in the quarter, down 2.7% compared to a year earlier.

The financial result was negative by BRL 4.830 billion, compared to a negative financial result of BRL 2.325 billion calculated in the same period of 2020.