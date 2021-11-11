Oi (OIBR3 OIBR4) has a loss of BRL 4.8 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 82%

SAO PAULO – Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) recorded a net loss attributable to controlling shareholders of BRL 4.813 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 82.4% in losses, compared to the same period last year, of BRL 2.638 billion. In the 2nd quarter, the tele had a profit of R$ 1.139 billion.

According to the company, in the third quarter, the company recorded a negative consolidated net financial result of BRL 4.830 billion and a negative income tax and social contribution in the amount of BRL 292 million, “resulting in a consolidated net loss of BRL 4.811 billion, in the period”.

Oi adds that in the annual comparison that there was an increase in consolidated financial expenses due to the devaluation of the real against the dollar, which added up to R$ 2.314 billion less, compared to R$ 1.045 billion less than a year earlier. In the 2nd quarter, financial expenses and other income were negative by R$237 million.

Thus, the net foreign exchange result was negative by R$ 1.224 billion in the 3rd quarter, compared to a loss of R$ 440 million a year earlier, while in the 2nd quarter of this year it was positive by R$ 1.924 billion.

Routine Ebitda retreated 0.2% in one year, reaching R$ 1.460 billion in the third quarter of this year. In relation to the second quarter, Ebitda advanced 13.7%.

The routine Ebitda margin was 32.3%, up 1.2 pp in one year and a 3 pp increase in the quarterly comparison.

Oi’s balance sheet operating result

In the third quarter, the Company’s operating result before financial result and taxes (EBIT) was positive by R$310 million, compared to the negative result of R$255 million in 3Q20 and the positive result of R$256 million in 2Q21.

Oi’s net revenue totaled R$4.520 billion, down 3.9% year-on-year, but up 3% over the second quarter.

Net revenue from continued operations in Brazil alone totaled R$2.223 billion in 3Q21, down 2.7% in

compared to 3Q20 and growth of 0.4% compared to 2Q21.

Residential

In the residential segment, net revenue from continuing operations totaled R$1.335 billion in 3Q21, up 2.1% year-on-year and 2.4% year-on-year.

Thus, according to the company, “the turnaround” segment as a result of the “successful execution of the Fiber Services expansion strategy”.

Meanwhile, revenues from Fiber services are already higher than revenues from copper services, reaching R$751 million in the quarter, representing a 56% share of the segment’s total revenue.

Hi debt

Oi’s net debt, which is under judicial recovery, ended the 3rd quarter at R$ 29.899 billion, an increase of 40.7% in one year and an increase of 16.4% compared to the second quarter.

