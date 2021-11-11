On a decisive day at COP26, Brazil shows “signs of flexibility” in agreement – 11/11/2021

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow enters its decisive day, still without an agreement. But foreign delegations confirmed to UOL this Thursday that the government of Brazil showed “signs of flexibility” and a “constructive attitude” during the last hours of negotiations on the carbon credit market.

A first draft of the agreement was circulated this Thursday, presenting for the first time options on how to regulate the emissions market. If Brazil had been keeping a tough stance in recent years, delegations from Scandinavian countries confirmed that there was an “inflection” on the part of Itamaraty in recent hours, accepting the search for a point of convergence.

The Brazilian government had promised last week that it would be flexible. But it was irritating delegations by not making this new stance official. For one of the European ministers who led the process, however, the last few hours were “positive”.

Negotiators, however, insist that a deal has not yet been reached and that there is still no guarantee. One of the most critical points would be the creation of a transition period so that emerging countries can migrate their credits from the Kyoto Protocol to the new system. One of the options would be to set a deadline in 2030.

But Europeans and Americans warn that they will not accept double counting of credits, which could create unfair competition. It’s what negotiators call “Box 2” in the carbon credit market.

The process will be concluded this Friday, with the end of COP26. But there is still no agreement on different topics, including the transition to a fossil fuel-free era or funding for emerging countries.

Head of delegation at COP26, minister says he “did not see” agreement

While the process starts at dawn, the attitude of the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, was to avoid commenting even texts that are public.

He is officially the head of the Brazilian delegation at the UN Conference on Climate Change, in Glasgow. But five hours after the long-awaited draft of the Glasgow agreement was sent to all delegations and was still the main topic of COP26 on Wednesday, the head of the portfolio claimed that he had not read the document.

When questioned by a foreign journalist, Leite replied that he could not comment. “I haven’t had access yet,” he said, claiming to be in meetings.

The draft agreement mobilized the world. Delegations were divided into at least 15 bilateral and regional meetings, while entities, civil society, environmentalists and diplomats delved into each of the details on the seven pages to understand what could be possible and what would create an impasse.

On the tables of cafes scattered around the convention center and on the cell phones of dozens of negotiators, the text was mandatory reading.

Almost twelve hours after the text was circulated, the UOL report asked the minister again what he thought of the text that will serve as a basis for decisions that will affect the world for years to come. But he again said that he was unaware of its contents. “I didn’t see it,” he replied.

During the day, Leite received the US climate envoy, John Kerry, and held other meetings with delegations from Algeria and Uruguay, as well as a meeting with the emerging bloc with China and India. In the afternoon, he participated in two seminars to show a new image of “green” Brazil. The event was practically for a Brazilian audience.

Over the past few years, Brazilian ministers have assumed a central role in the negotiations for climate agreements. One of them was Izabella Teixeira, who was even chosen to be one of the mediators of the Paris Agreement.

Hours after Leite said he hadn’t read it and while he attended seminars, it was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s turn to go to Glasgow and make a global appeal to the negotiators. “It is crucial to show ambition,” said the Briton. “But if we fail, it will be a colossal risk and it would be a disaster for the planet,” he said, showing that he knew the details of the agreement. “I’m not saying it will be easy. But we need to act,” he declared.

He, however, chose to appeal to leaders and negotiators. “They don’t sit on their hands while the world waits for us,” he said. “If there is no agreement, the world will find it incomprehensible,” he insisted. “Honestly, if there is no agreement, we will deserve the criticism,” he said.

But Leite ended the Wednesday “rewarded”. Because of his speech at COP26 in which he shocked environmentalists by saying that “where there is a lot of forest there is a lot of poverty”, he was chosen by 1,500 civil society organizations as one of the “fossils of the day”, an anti-prize given to the worst delegates in Glasgow.