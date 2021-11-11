Onix returns to the top of the sales ranking after a long absence

With just a few working days in November, the Chevrolet Onix returned to the position it had dominated in recent years, the first position. GM’s compact hatch has almost completely disappeared from the market for lack of chips.

In his absence, Fiat Argo assumed the leader’s seat, but was unable to sustain it for long. Now, the best seller seems to be willing to let no one else take his place.

Having sold 2,711 units so far, the Onix opens up an advantage to an unexpected car in second place, Crete. Renovated, Hyundai’s compact SUV has so far surpassed the T-Cross, which follows.

Made in Gravataí, Onix went virtually five months without production, which made it disappear from stores with its brother Onix Plus. Even Tracker suffered from a lack of components, with the ABC plant closed for two months.

Right now, Tracker is sixth in sales, with Onix Plus right behind. However, the plant in Rio Grande do Sul works with one shift because of the reduced amount of semiconductors. The same happens in São Caetano do Sul.

In October, Onix was only the seventh best seller with 5,157 units. From the carriage floor, the compact has everything to reach the top or at least be among the top three in November.

In this part of the market, rival Argo is in ninth with 1,089 units sold. If Fiat was previously calm about chip deliveries, now it has reduced the pace so as not to stop like GM.

Because of this, a reaction from Argo is not expected until the situation in Betim changes. Before, sales were tied to the will of the market. Now, they really depend on the automakers’ suppliers.

It is the manufacturers that dictate how the markets will act and which manufacturers will suffer or less from the lack of components. In this, at least now, it’s Onix’s turn to be relieved. But until when?

[Fonte: Fenabrave]