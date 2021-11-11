Online property sales promise low prices, check it out

The online sale of properties, through Caixa Econômica Federal, promises more attractive prices and special conditions.

Read more: See how to use the FGTS, money that is a worker’s right

There are thousands of properties on offer, such as houses, apartments and land. They are owned by Caixa and are available for purchase on an auction basis, open and closed bidding and online sale.

First, to find out what these properties are, those interested in buying their own home can check it directly on Caixa’s website.

How online real estate sales work

Once a property is returned to Caixa, up to two piglets are allowed. One within 30 days of the return and the other within 15 days of the date of the first auction. This way, after the two sale attempts, the properties are available for sale online, with better conditions.

According to Caixa, those who prefer open bidding can do it in person or online. Thus, whoever makes the most advantageous bid takes the property. That is, of an amount equal to or greater than the minimum, according to Caixa. In the case of closed bidding, interested parties must submit a written proposal after the public notice is published.

And in online sales, the interested party presents an offer and the highest bidder is the winner when the timer goes to zero.

Likewise, online sales allow the entire process to be virtual. In other words, it makes the proposal, issues the payment slip and also has the assistance of an accredited broker.

The online sale runs until December 20th. An opportunity for those who want to buy their own home at prices below market value. In addition, all properties available for sale are debt free, such as condominiums, electricity, energy and property tax.

According to Caixa, in all modalities it is possible to use the balance of the FGTS account to have the amount financed.