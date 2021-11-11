opposition wants to unseat president Jorge Salgado

A scorched earth climate. This is how Vasco finds itself after yet another vexing defeat – this time to Vitória – which buried the paltry mathematical chances of accessing Serie A for good. Calada and without publicly speaking, the board is under strong pressure from the fans and advisers for a complete overhaul of the football department as opposition groups mount a process to unseat President Jorge Salgado, who is in his first year in office.

In the so-called “field and ball”, the executive director Alexandre Bird suffers strong criticism for the assembly of the cast and its continuity for the next season is uncertain. Despite Salgado’s support, the young manager no longer enjoys prestige among most members of the board and was also called names by fans in recent games in São Januário.

A change in the structure of the sector is already taken for granted with the arrival of new professionals. The uncertainty lies in the permanence or not of Bird composing the future organizational chart of the folder.

From the squad, the vast majority of players at the end of their contract should not remain. The continuity of coach Fernando Diniz is also being evaluated, as is the renewal of striker Germán Cano, who has proposals.

In politics, groups that in the last elections were part of the support base of ex-president Eurico Miranda and ex-candidate Leven Siano articulate a process of collecting the signatures of members with voting rights so that an Extraordinary General Assembly (AGE) is convened with the aim of putting to a vote not only the removal of the President of the Administrative Board, Jorge Salgado, but also the presidents of the Fiscal and Deliberative Councils, in addition to the elected councilors.

An online and in-person form is now available for signatures, as well as a letter justifying the reasons for this political movement.

In an official note issued last Monday, Vasco’s press office informed that the Administrative Board will only make a public statement at the end of Series B, where there are still three rounds in which the team “will comply with the schedule”.

The lack of a manager at the press conference after yesterday’s defeat by Vitória caused strong indignation from fans on social media. At the time, only coach Fernando Diniz spoke out and avoided talking about planning for the next season.

“I’m not thinking about continuity. I’m not one to make plans for the future. I just have to apologize to the Vasco fan, who deserves much more than that. There was never a lack of effort on my part. I love football, I wanted to come for Vasco and I love being here at Vasco. But the fan deserves much more and we have to deliver much more. I have no intention of talking about planning. We have to talk about now and apologize. The fans came here and in large part of the game supported us. And we gave it away. So we have to be ashamed and apologize, although the fans deserve victory and not apologies”, declared the coach.