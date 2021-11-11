Owner gives up on Mustang refurbishment and car goes up for auction

The difficulty of restoring a classic car was discovered by the current owner of this rare 1965 Ford Mustang. He purchased the model for the purpose of putting it back on the street as a kind of personal project. However, he eventually discovered during the process that doing this is quite complicated and gave it all up.

Now the model is for sale. In addition to being quite rusty, it also has no engine and seats. This is because the man removed the items from the model to renovate it, but then gave up.

The six-cylinder engine is likely, judging by the car’s conservation, to be stuck. The Mustang sat in a warehouse for 40 years.

At the moment, to purchase this car and its disassembled parts, you need only US$ 1,000 (about R$ 5,500 at the current price). However, no one has yet bid on the auction.

