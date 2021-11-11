Palmeiras’ first reinforcement for 2022 may be a striker known by the alviverde crowd; He is leaving China

Remember him? Ricardo Goulart, a forward who played for Palmeiras in 2019, made it clear that he wants to end his spell at Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, and should return to Brazil in the 2022 season. It is one of the player’s wishes.

For the Chinese club, Goulart won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the Chinese Super Cup. Once you get the termination, you will be free and can sign with any team. In Brazil, Palmeiras is interested in the business and may decide to return.

In 171 matches for the Asian team, Goulart has scored 111 goals. He’s one of the team’s highlights and has great admiration from local fans.

Revealed by Internacional and with spells in Goiás and Cruzeiro, Ricardo defended Palmeiras in 2019. He was recovering from an injury at the Soccer Academy and was released for a loan period. For Verdão, there were 12 games, four goals and three assists.

+ Five changes in Palmeiras! Abel Ferreira will promote changes in the team to face Atlético-GO

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram