Palmeiras thrashed Atlético-GO in Scarpa and Veiga’s brilliant night – 11/10/2021

The good phase of Palmeiras continues. With great performances from Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa, who didn’t even play the entire match, Palmeiras easily beat Atlético-GO by 4 to 0, and remains in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship. It was the sixth consecutive victory for Palmeiras in the championship, seventh game without losing.

Palmeiras dominated both periods of the match, showed repertoire, played well with and without the ball and won with authority. With 17 days to go before the Libertadores final, coach Abel Ferreira’s team shows strength and convinces once again. In Brasileirão, the team is now ten ready behind the leader Atlético-MG, with seven games remaining.

Atlético-GO even showed some organization, but succumbed to a very good game by the alviverde team. With 37 points, the Midwestern team is in 14th place.

In the next round, Palmeiras visit Fluminense on Sunday, 18:15. Dragão hosts Santos on Saturday, at 17h.

game timeline

Veiga opened the scoreboard with Scarpa’s assistance. Ron also did it with a midfielder pass. In the second stage, Scarpa took a penalty. And already on the brink of extras, Breno Lopes did it with a pass from Dudu: 4-0, uncontested. .

Who did well: Gustavo Scarpa incumbent is reality

It will be very difficult for Abel Ferreira to remove Gustavo Scarpa from the starting lineup for Palmeiras again. The shirt 14 played another great game, with two assists, reaching 22 in the season, 14 in the Brazilian Championship. He set the pace, showed up well for the tables and knew how to help with marking, something that Abel demands a lot from him.

Who was wrong: Zé Roberto barely took the ball

The attacker’s return was seen with anticipation by the fans in Goiás. But Zé Roberto didn’t thrill him in the slightest.

Atletico-GO’s first big chance

In a mistake in positioning by Luan and Marcos Rocha, Atlético-GO had the first goal chance of the game. At 4min, Dragão’s counterattack found the Alviverde defense in disarray, and Ronald launched in depth, on Marcos Rocha’s back, went free in Weverton’s face. The low kick skimmed the crossbar.

Palmeiras responded with successive arrivals and opened the scoreboard

Palmeiras opens the score against Atlético-GO: Raphael Veiga

At 8min, Dudu hit twice on goal in different shots. The second one passed by scraping. Five minutes later, Veiga landed a nice low kick after a nice move that started with a throw for Gustavo Scarpa, who loaded and served his teammate near the half moon. The low and cross kick was indefensible. It was Scarpa’s 12th assist in the Brasileirão, for Veiga’s 10th goal.

Palmeiras almost falters right after the goal, like against Flamengo

As against Flamengo, Palmeiras almost took the tie immediately after scoring their goal. Dudu went down the right side of the attack and placed it on the head of Zé Roberto, who headed over, but with danger. It is a point of attention for Abel Ferreira.

Gustavo Scarpa again, assisting: 2-0, goal scored by Ron

Ron zooms in on the Dragon, with another assist from Scarpa

It’s already becoming more than routine. In Barsileirão alone, Gustavo Scarpa placed the ball at the mercy of his teammates 12 times for the net to swing. The free kick on the right of the attack was on the head of Ron, who turned his back to widen, at 31min.

VAR fixes Daronco, and Scarpa takes the third

The atmosphere at Palmeiras is so good, that Raphael Veiga gave up taking a penalty that Daronco didn’t see, but the VAR did. Scarpa received the ball as a gift from a teammate and hit it with category, in the corner, far from Fernando Miguel, at 17min of the 2nd stage.

Palmeiras changes a lot and the team only manages; Mayke returns and Breno completes rout

With such a favorable score, Palmeiras went through many changes. Veiga and Scarpa, for example, went out as soon as the third goal came. In addition to the goal, only the entry of Mayke, who is back from surgery and is preparing to start in the Libertadores final, in the vacancy of the suspended Marcos Rocha, was a reason for more attention from the fans. Except at 46, when Breno Lopes received it from Dudu and made the fourth.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 4 X 0 ATHLETIC-GO

Reason: Brazilian Championship, Round 31

Location and Time: Allianz Park

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael Alves and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Goals: Veiga, at 13 min, and Ron, at 31 of the 1st time. Scarpa at 17, and Breno LOpes at 46 in the 2nd (PAL)

Yellow Cards: Danilo (PAL)

Palm trees: Weverton, Marcos Rocha (Mayke), Kuscevic, Luan (Renan) and Victor Luis; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga (Breno Lopes) and Gustavo Scarpa (Patrick de Paula); Dudu and Ron (Luiz Adriano). Technician: Abel Ferreira

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Arnaldo), Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Willian Maranhão (Marlon Freitas), Baralhas and João Paulo (Oliveira); Janderson, Zé Roberto (Montenegro) and Ronald (Toró). Technician: Eduardo Souza