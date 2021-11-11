Palmeiras X Atltico-GO – Supersports

47
2 time
End of the game! Palmeiras wins Atltico-GO at home and has seven games without losing.
46
2 time
Palmeiras rout at Allianz.
45
2 time
Two in addition.
44
2 time
PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Dudu launched by Patrick de Paula on the right wing, head high and crosses low on the second post. Fernando Miguel is in the middle of the way and Breno Lopes shoots to the bottom of the goal!
44
2 time
44
2 time
Baralhas receives with space in the central sock, straightens for the right hand and crooked kicks. Goal shot.
43
2 time
Atltico-GO exchanges passes in the attacking field in search of spaces.
42
2 time
Janderson fired with space on the right wing, crossed hard from below and Kuscevic anticipated Montenegro to move away.
41
2 time
Upcoming games: Fluminense vs Palmeiras and Atltico-GO vs Santos.
40
2 time
In the first round, Verdo beat Drago 3×0, in Goinia.
39
2 time
Sure finishes: Palmeiras 5×0 Atltico-GO.
38
2 time
Atltico-GO is getting to know the third consecutive defeat.
37
2 time
J? Oliveira disputes air play with Patrick de Paula and leaves his arm on the head of shirt 5. Carto.
36
2 time
Tor lowly crosses from the left end to the middle of the area and Danilo cuts.
35
2 time
Swap at Drago: Joo Paulo leaves and Oliveira enters.
34
2 time
Victor Luis lying in midfield with pain in his right elbow.
33
2 time
Palmeiras has won six straight wins.
32
2 time
Abel takes out Luan and puts on Renan.
31
2 time
Breno Lopes offside on the right of the area after Danilo’s touch.
30
2 time
Brian Montenegro replaces Z Roberto.
29
2 time
Janderson receives from Arnaldo on the right wing, risks an improbable kick and sends it out.
28
2 time
In the next round, Palmeiras visit Fluminense, jo Atltico-GO receives Santos.
27
2 time
Janderson crosses very hard from the right towards the goal and sends over Weverton’s crossbar.
26
2 time
…Mayke comes to the game, Marcos Rocha leaves.
25
2 time
At Palmeiras, Rony leaves and Luiz Adriano enters…
24
2 time
Arnaldo comes to Dudu’s vacancy.
23
2 time
Janderson was also hanging, he doesn’t play Saturday.
22
2 time
ABUSED! Dudu holds the ball on the left wing, passes between two markers and is fouled. Yellow for Janderson.
21
2 time
In progress: Sport 0x1 America-MG.
20
2 time
…Breno Lopes in Raphael Veiga’s vacancy.
19
2 time
Changes at Palmeiras: Scarpa leaves, Patrick de Paula enters…
18
2 time
PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Gustavo Scarpa hits the low right corner with his left hand, shifts Fernando Miguel and enlarges!
18
2 time
17
2 time
PNALTI FOR THE PALM TREES! Daronco reviews the move on the monitor and points out a penalty on Marlon Freitas’ arm touch.
16
2 time
GO IN AO! Daronco called over the radio to review the touch on the monitor.
15
2 time
OOPS! Marcos Rocha speeds past on the right, receives it from Scarpa and crosses from the back of the area. The ball passes through everyone, catches Dudu’s arm (lateral) and the crowd asks for a penalty. Daronco orders to follow.
14
2 time
Marlon Freitas tries a kick from the right half, she deflects it in defense and goes out.
13
2 time
Tor tries to get ahead in midfield and falls after Kuscevic’s shot. Daronco misses.
12
2 time
Gustavo Scarpa dominates in the middle on the right of the attack, brings the inside left-hander and throws in the area. She passes Ron and exits the bottom line.
11
2 time
Palmeiras works the ball in the offensive field.
10
2 time
Raphael Veiga crosses left-handed into the middle of the area and Wanderson rebounds.
9
2 time
WHAT MORALS! Kuscevic pressed on the ball out of the defense’s right, cuts Tor and leaves playing from the inside.
8
2 time
Tor dominates pressed on the left wing of the attack, the ball escapes and goes out in a shot.
7
2 time
Defender der was hanging, not playing on the weekend.
6
2 time
Ron accelerates his play on the right flank of the attack and is fouled by Eder. Yellow card.
5
2 time
Janderson is too early down the left wing and Kuscevic arrives to cut.
4
2 time
Gustavo Scarpa receives it open on the right of the attack, accelerates diagonally to the entrance of the area and Igor Caris comes well in a cart to disarm.
3
2 time
Janderson launched open on the left wing, dominating chest trying to play in front and Marcos Rocha cuts.
two
2 time
The Palmeiras is the same.
1
2 time
…Ronald out, in Tor.
1
2 time
Two exchanges at Drago: Willian Maranho leaves and Marlon Freitas enters…
0
2 time
Roll the ball in the second half!
46
1 time
End of first half. Palmeiras 2×0, goals from Raphael Veiga and Rony.
45
1 time
Yellow for Danilo for a foul on Janderson.
44
1 time
Full-back Dudu calls a table on the right wing, receives j on the end line, tries to cut to the inside and the ball is lost.
43
1 time
OUTSIDE!!! Atltico’s mistake in midfield, Gustavo Scarpa receives it with space on the left and crosses hard in the middle of the area. Dudu comes in as a center forward, dodges his head and sends left of the goal.
42
1 time
Verdo supporter sings loudly and party in the stands!
41
1 time
Gustavo Scarpa receives Veiga at the end of the area on the left, crosses low and Wanderson cuts.
40
1 time
Janderson dominates on the left wing, brings it close to the edge of the area and kicks it slipping. On top of Danilo.
39
1 time
Dudu receives from Raphael Veiga on the right side of the area, tries the inside pass and leaves it at Joo Paulo’s feet.
37
1 time
OVER! Good exchange of passes by Palmeiras in attack, Gustavo Scarpa receives inside the area and kicks placed. The ball goes out without much danger.
36
1 time
Z Roberto has the clean ball left over on the right of the area, hits unbalanced with his right hand and sends over.
35
1 time
A winged ball in the middle of the palmeira area, Marcos Rocha accompanies it and puts a beak to the side, warding off the danger.
34
1 time
Raphael Veiga tries to reach the back of the field from the right, is marked by Igor Carus and the ball is lost in goal kick.
33
1 time
Scarpa reaches his 22nd assist of the season.
32
1 time
Palmeiras’ second goal in the match and Gustavo Scarpa’s second assist!
31
1 time
PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Gustavo Scarpa takes a free kick from the right with his left hand, Ron closes the back of defender Dudu and deflects it to the back of the goal!
31
1 time
30
1 time
Gustavo Scarpa is missing on the right wing of the Palmeirense attack.
29
1 time
Dudu receives in the end of the area on the right, crosses in the middle, Ronald loses by dominating wrong and commits a foul on Z Rafael.
28
1 time
Closed: Atltico-MG 3×0 Corinthians.
27
1 time
Closed: Santos 2×0 RB Bragantino.
26
1 time
Luan stuck in midfield. Game stopped.
25
1 time
Atltico-GO exchanges passes without advancing in midfield.
24
1 time
FERNANDO MIGUEL!!! Gustavo Scarpa receives a good ball from Ron in the middle, goes out of front with the goalkeeper and shoots to the defense of Fernando Miguel!
23
1 time
Long shot to full-back Dudu in the back of the field, Victor Luis protects and wins goal kick.
22
1 time
WHAT A BOMB! Victor Luis recovers the ball in the central midfield of the attack, adjusts it for left-handed and strong kicks on Fernando Miguel’s mischievous defender.
21
1 time
In progress: Santos 2×0 RB Bragantino.
20
1 time
Janderson tries individual play in front of the area, but ends up well disarmed by Danilo.
19
1 time
Raphael Veiga reaches 17 goals this season, the team’s top scorer in 2021.
18
1 time
Palm trees play sideways in the midfield.
16
1 time
Good start to the game at Allianz. lec!
15
1 time
ALMOST THE TIE! Dudu goes down to the right of the visitors’ attack and crosses at the entrance to the small area. Z Roberto beats Luan and tries close to the mischievous one.
14
1 time
PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Quick exit to the right from Weverton. Gustavo Scarpa loads with space, raises his head and activates Raphael Veiga in front of the area. The shirt 23 dominates taking left-handed and low cross kick to open the score!
14
1 time
13
1 time
Victor Luis matches Dudu on the left wing, crosses too close and Fernando Miguel defends.
12
1 time
Dudu crosses from the right wing towards the second post, Weverton comes out on top to defend and is fouled by Eder.
11
1 time
Closed: Athletico-PR 2×1 Cear.
10
1 time
Palmeiras is already able to pressure the opponent’s ball.
9
1 time
UUHH! Ron plays with Dudu at the entrance of the area in the middle, the shirt 43 adjusts to right-handed pressed, kicks placed and she leaves with danger after deflecting the defense.
8
1 time
WEAK! Palmeiras recovers the ball in the attacking field, Dudu receives it in the central midfield, cuts open space in front of the area and shoots low. Quiet defense by Fernando Miguel.
7
1 time
Kuscevic receives in the middle on the right of the attack, launches into the area looking for Ron, but Fernando Miguel leaves looking out to stay with her.
6
1 time
Palmeiras starts the game missing many passes.
5
1 time
LOST!!! Joo Paulo escapes with freedom in the offensive middle and sticks a cake in the back of the defense. Ronald goes ahead with Weverton and kicks low left of the goal.
4
1 time
Ron launched from the right of the attack, puts speed on invading the area but goes too far and leaves.
4
1 time
More than 18,000 tickets were sold in advance for the game.
3
1 time
Palmeiras plays the ball in defense.
two
1 time
Dudu retrieves the ball from the left wing of the attack, takes it towards the area and shoots. The ball catches Raphael Veiga and goes out.
1
1 time
Palms wears a green shirt and white calluses. Atltico-GO in red and black.
0
1 time
Roll the ball at Allianz Parque!
0
1 time
Anderson Daronco (RS) whistles the game.
0
1 time
Teams on the lawn.
0
1 time
Games in progress: Athletico-PR 2×1 Cear, Santos 1×0 RB Bragantino and Atltico-MG 2×0 Corinthians.
0
1 time
The game will soon be the centsimo of Abel Ferreira and his commission in charge of Palmeiras.
0
1 time
Atltico-GO defined by Eduardo Souza: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Eder and Igor Caris; Willian Maranho, Baralhas and Joo Paulo; Ronald, Janderson and Z Roberto.
0
1 time
Palmeiras cast by Abel Ferreira: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis; Danilo, Z Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.
0
1 time
At Drago, Marlon Freitas and Andr Luis are on the bench due to physical wear and tear.
0
1 time
Coach Abel Ferreira will not have defender Gmez and full-back Piquerez (called up), and Felipe Melo and Jorge (physical transition) available.
0
1 time
Verdo has won five straights and hasn’t lost for six rounds. Drago had its game last weekend rescheduled for the 23rd, but is coming off a defeat by Flamengo, 2-0, in a game delayed by the 19th round last Friday.
0
1 time
Results for the 31st round – games closed: Cuiab 0x0 Chapecoense and Grmio 1×0 Fluminense.
0
1 time
STATUS IN THE TABLE! Palmeiras is the runner-up in the competition with 55 points, while Atltico-GO appears in the 14th position with 37.
0
1 time
Night with 18C in the west side of So Paulo this Wednesday.
0
1 time
Goodnight! From now on, follow everything from Palmeiras and Atltico-GO through the 31st round of the Brazilian Nationals.