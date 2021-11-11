Palmeiras X Atltico-GO – Supersports

47

2 time End of the game! Palmeiras wins Atltico-GO at home and has seven games without losing.

46

2 time Palmeiras rout at Allianz.

45

2 time Two in addition.

44

2 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Dudu launched by Patrick de Paula on the right wing, head high and crosses low on the second post. Fernando Miguel is in the middle of the way and Breno Lopes shoots to the bottom of the goal!

44

2 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!!

44

2 time Baralhas receives with space in the central sock, straightens for the right hand and crooked kicks. Goal shot.

43

2 time Atltico-GO exchanges passes in the attacking field in search of spaces.

42

2 time Janderson fired with space on the right wing, crossed hard from below and Kuscevic anticipated Montenegro to move away.

41

2 time Upcoming games: Fluminense vs Palmeiras and Atltico-GO vs Santos.

40

2 time In the first round, Verdo beat Drago 3×0, in Goinia.

39

2 time Sure finishes: Palmeiras 5×0 Atltico-GO.

38

2 time Atltico-GO is getting to know the third consecutive defeat.

37

2 time J? Oliveira disputes air play with Patrick de Paula and leaves his arm on the head of shirt 5. Carto.

36

2 time Tor lowly crosses from the left end to the middle of the area and Danilo cuts.

35

2 time Swap at Drago: Joo Paulo leaves and Oliveira enters.

34

2 time Victor Luis lying in midfield with pain in his right elbow.

33

2 time Palmeiras has won six straight wins.

32

2 time Abel takes out Luan and puts on Renan.

31

2 time Breno Lopes offside on the right of the area after Danilo’s touch.

30

2 time Brian Montenegro replaces Z Roberto.

29

2 time Janderson receives from Arnaldo on the right wing, risks an improbable kick and sends it out.

28

2 time In the next round, Palmeiras visit Fluminense, jo Atltico-GO receives Santos.

27

2 time Janderson crosses very hard from the right towards the goal and sends over Weverton’s crossbar.

26

2 time …Mayke comes to the game, Marcos Rocha leaves.

25

2 time At Palmeiras, Rony leaves and Luiz Adriano enters…

24

2 time Arnaldo comes to Dudu’s vacancy.

23

2 time Janderson was also hanging, he doesn’t play Saturday.

22

2 time ABUSED! Dudu holds the ball on the left wing, passes between two markers and is fouled. Yellow for Janderson.

21

2 time In progress: Sport 0x1 America-MG.

20

2 time …Breno Lopes in Raphael Veiga’s vacancy.

19

2 time Changes at Palmeiras: Scarpa leaves, Patrick de Paula enters…

18

2 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Gustavo Scarpa hits the low right corner with his left hand, shifts Fernando Miguel and enlarges!

18

2 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!!

17

2 time PNALTI FOR THE PALM TREES! Daronco reviews the move on the monitor and points out a penalty on Marlon Freitas’ arm touch.

16

2 time GO IN AO! Daronco called over the radio to review the touch on the monitor.

15

2 time OOPS! Marcos Rocha speeds past on the right, receives it from Scarpa and crosses from the back of the area. The ball passes through everyone, catches Dudu’s arm (lateral) and the crowd asks for a penalty. Daronco orders to follow.

14

2 time Marlon Freitas tries a kick from the right half, she deflects it in defense and goes out.

13

2 time Tor tries to get ahead in midfield and falls after Kuscevic’s shot. Daronco misses.

12

2 time Gustavo Scarpa dominates in the middle on the right of the attack, brings the inside left-hander and throws in the area. She passes Ron and exits the bottom line.

11

2 time Palmeiras works the ball in the offensive field.

10

2 time Raphael Veiga crosses left-handed into the middle of the area and Wanderson rebounds.

9

2 time WHAT MORALS! Kuscevic pressed on the ball out of the defense’s right, cuts Tor and leaves playing from the inside.

8

2 time Tor dominates pressed on the left wing of the attack, the ball escapes and goes out in a shot.

7

2 time Defender der was hanging, not playing on the weekend.

6

2 time Ron accelerates his play on the right flank of the attack and is fouled by Eder. Yellow card.

5

2 time Janderson is too early down the left wing and Kuscevic arrives to cut.

4

2 time Gustavo Scarpa receives it open on the right of the attack, accelerates diagonally to the entrance of the area and Igor Caris comes well in a cart to disarm.

3

2 time Janderson launched open on the left wing, dominating chest trying to play in front and Marcos Rocha cuts.

two

2 time The Palmeiras is the same.

1

2 time …Ronald out, in Tor.

1

2 time Two exchanges at Drago: Willian Maranho leaves and Marlon Freitas enters…

0

2 time Roll the ball in the second half!

46

1 time End of first half. Palmeiras 2×0, goals from Raphael Veiga and Rony.

45

1 time Yellow for Danilo for a foul on Janderson.

44

1 time Full-back Dudu calls a table on the right wing, receives j on the end line, tries to cut to the inside and the ball is lost.

43

1 time OUTSIDE!!! Atltico’s mistake in midfield, Gustavo Scarpa receives it with space on the left and crosses hard in the middle of the area. Dudu comes in as a center forward, dodges his head and sends left of the goal.

42

1 time Verdo supporter sings loudly and party in the stands!

41

1 time Gustavo Scarpa receives Veiga at the end of the area on the left, crosses low and Wanderson cuts.

40

1 time Janderson dominates on the left wing, brings it close to the edge of the area and kicks it slipping. On top of Danilo.

39

1 time Dudu receives from Raphael Veiga on the right side of the area, tries the inside pass and leaves it at Joo Paulo’s feet.

37

1 time OVER! Good exchange of passes by Palmeiras in attack, Gustavo Scarpa receives inside the area and kicks placed. The ball goes out without much danger.

36

1 time Z Roberto has the clean ball left over on the right of the area, hits unbalanced with his right hand and sends over.

35

1 time A winged ball in the middle of the palmeira area, Marcos Rocha accompanies it and puts a beak to the side, warding off the danger.

34

1 time Raphael Veiga tries to reach the back of the field from the right, is marked by Igor Carus and the ball is lost in goal kick.

33

1 time Scarpa reaches his 22nd assist of the season.

32

1 time Palmeiras’ second goal in the match and Gustavo Scarpa’s second assist!

31

1 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Gustavo Scarpa takes a free kick from the right with his left hand, Ron closes the back of defender Dudu and deflects it to the back of the goal!

31

1 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!!

30

1 time Gustavo Scarpa is missing on the right wing of the Palmeirense attack.

29

1 time Dudu receives in the end of the area on the right, crosses in the middle, Ronald loses by dominating wrong and commits a foul on Z Rafael.

28

1 time Closed: Atltico-MG 3×0 Corinthians.

27

1 time Closed: Santos 2×0 RB Bragantino.

26

1 time Luan stuck in midfield. Game stopped.

25

1 time Atltico-GO exchanges passes without advancing in midfield.

24

1 time FERNANDO MIGUEL!!! Gustavo Scarpa receives a good ball from Ron in the middle, goes out of front with the goalkeeper and shoots to the defense of Fernando Miguel!

23

1 time Long shot to full-back Dudu in the back of the field, Victor Luis protects and wins goal kick.

22

1 time WHAT A BOMB! Victor Luis recovers the ball in the central midfield of the attack, adjusts it for left-handed and strong kicks on Fernando Miguel’s mischievous defender.

21

1 time In progress: Santos 2×0 RB Bragantino.

20

1 time Janderson tries individual play in front of the area, but ends up well disarmed by Danilo.

19

1 time Raphael Veiga reaches 17 goals this season, the team’s top scorer in 2021.

18

1 time Palm trees play sideways in the midfield.

16

1 time Good start to the game at Allianz. lec!

15

1 time ALMOST THE TIE! Dudu goes down to the right of the visitors’ attack and crosses at the entrance to the small area. Z Roberto beats Luan and tries close to the mischievous one.

14

1 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!! Quick exit to the right from Weverton. Gustavo Scarpa loads with space, raises his head and activates Raphael Veiga in front of the area. The shirt 23 dominates taking left-handed and low cross kick to open the score!

14

1 time PALM TREES GOOOLLL!!!

13

1 time Victor Luis matches Dudu on the left wing, crosses too close and Fernando Miguel defends.

12

1 time Dudu crosses from the right wing towards the second post, Weverton comes out on top to defend and is fouled by Eder.

11

1 time Closed: Athletico-PR 2×1 Cear.

10

1 time Palmeiras is already able to pressure the opponent’s ball.

9

1 time UUHH! Ron plays with Dudu at the entrance of the area in the middle, the shirt 43 adjusts to right-handed pressed, kicks placed and she leaves with danger after deflecting the defense.

8

1 time WEAK! Palmeiras recovers the ball in the attacking field, Dudu receives it in the central midfield, cuts open space in front of the area and shoots low. Quiet defense by Fernando Miguel.

7

1 time Kuscevic receives in the middle on the right of the attack, launches into the area looking for Ron, but Fernando Miguel leaves looking out to stay with her.

6

1 time Palmeiras starts the game missing many passes.

5

1 time LOST!!! Joo Paulo escapes with freedom in the offensive middle and sticks a cake in the back of the defense. Ronald goes ahead with Weverton and kicks low left of the goal.

4

1 time Ron launched from the right of the attack, puts speed on invading the area but goes too far and leaves.

4

1 time More than 18,000 tickets were sold in advance for the game.

3

1 time Palmeiras plays the ball in defense.

two

1 time Dudu retrieves the ball from the left wing of the attack, takes it towards the area and shoots. The ball catches Raphael Veiga and goes out.

1

1 time Palms wears a green shirt and white calluses. Atltico-GO in red and black.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Allianz Parque!

0

1 time Anderson Daronco (RS) whistles the game.

0

1 time Teams on the lawn.

0

1 time Games in progress: Athletico-PR 2×1 Cear, Santos 1×0 RB Bragantino and Atltico-MG 2×0 Corinthians.

0

1 time The game will soon be the centsimo of Abel Ferreira and his commission in charge of Palmeiras.

0

1 time Atltico-GO defined by Eduardo Souza: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Eder and Igor Caris; Willian Maranho, Baralhas and Joo Paulo; Ronald, Janderson and Z Roberto.

0

1 time Palmeiras cast by Abel Ferreira: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Kuscevic and Victor Luis; Danilo, Z Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

0

1 time At Drago, Marlon Freitas and Andr Luis are on the bench due to physical wear and tear.

0

1 time Coach Abel Ferreira will not have defender Gmez and full-back Piquerez (called up), and Felipe Melo and Jorge (physical transition) available.

0

1 time Verdo has won five straights and hasn’t lost for six rounds. Drago had its game last weekend rescheduled for the 23rd, but is coming off a defeat by Flamengo, 2-0, in a game delayed by the 19th round last Friday.

0

1 time Results for the 31st round – games closed: Cuiab 0x0 Chapecoense and Grmio 1×0 Fluminense.

0

1 time STATUS IN THE TABLE! Palmeiras is the runner-up in the competition with 55 points, while Atltico-GO appears in the 14th position with 37.

0

1 time Night with 18C in the west side of So Paulo this Wednesday.