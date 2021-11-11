partial vote points who stays

Gui Araújo escaped from the spotlight by winning the farmer’s competition and the public was left with the mission to decide who will be featured in the reality show between Tiago Piquilo, Sthe Matos and Dayane Mello. We consulted the A Fazenda UOL poll and also the partial of the DCI to get an idea of ​​how the vote is going.

Partial of the A Fazenda UOL survey

Of the more than 16,000 votes cast so far, Tiago appears in first place as the public’s favorite in this new hot seat. The singer has 42.57% of the votes so far.

Sthe Matos is in second place, with 33.28% of the votes in the poll A Fazenda do UOL, but the difference in their place for first place is not impossible to reach, Tiago and Sthe are with a difference of 9.29%.

Dayane is the one who comes in the lantern, the model is apparently not among the favorites of the public and occupies the last position of the partial of the poll A Fazenda do UOL with 24.16% of the votes.

Who stays in The Farm 2021?

In the DCI poll on who stays in A Fazenda 2021, the positions are the same as in UOL’s partial, however, the percentages are a little different, as Tiago takes the lead in the vote with greater ease than opponents Dayane and Sthe.

The country singer adds 46.84% of the more than 24,000 votes cast so far, while Sthe comes in second with 28.01%, a difference of 18.83%.

Favoritism is not on Dayane’s side, she is in the lantern in the UOL and DCI polls, in which she has 25.07% of the votes to remain in A Fazenda 2021.

How to watch the elimination?

To check who will be on the program and if the partial of the poll A Fazenda 13 by UOL hit this week’s result, turn on the television on Record or access the Playplus ‘on air’ tab from 22:45 onwards. Whoever says goodbye to the show between Tiago, Dayane or Sthe, will leave the confinement of the reality show today, Thursday (11).

After the program ends the official voting and publicizes the name of the eliminated of the week, the former participant will be in an interview with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa at Cabine de Compressor.

Program schedule:

Monday: display of fire test (recorded) and dynamics recorded over the weekend

Tuesday: field formation (live)

Wednesday: Farmer’s Test (live)

Thursday: elimination (live)

Friday: start of the week’s party and living in the house

Saturday: exhibition of coexistence and best moments of the party

Sunday: coexistence, recording of the fire test and new division of residents of the bay

