Pastor knocks down armed faithful and prevents shooting in church

Video caught a believer threatening others present in a church with a revolver

The pastor walked around the boy and knocked him down, preventing the tragedy.

According to reports, the armed man claimed to be Jesus Christ

A pastor stopped a shooting from happening inside a church last Sunday (7) in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. He shot down a believer who drew a gun in the middle of the service.

Images from a security camera inside the church recorded what happened. The video shows a young man with his revolver already in hand, pointing at the faithful.

The pastor, who was not identified, realizes the situation and goes around the interior of the place without the armed man noticing. When he leaves his field of vision, the priest attacks him, knocking him to the ground and avoiding possible tragedy.

Immediately after the pastor’s action, the others present surrounded the armed boy and managed to take the revolver out of his hand. Police were called and arrested the suspect.

Man threatened the faithful inside the church – Photo: Reproduction

boy with gun claimed to be Jesus Christ

The man responsible for threatening the faithful was identified as 26-year-old Dezire Baganda. He has police tickets and will now face aggravated assault.

According to eyewitness accounts, Baganda claimed to be Jesus Christ while he had the gun in his hand and claimed that schools should be closed.