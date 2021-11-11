Paul Rudd voted sexiest man in the world and says wife was shocked

Paul Rudd in Pasadena Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The actor Paul Rudd, best known for playing the Ant Man in theaters, he was named the sexiest man in the world by the magazine people this Wednesday, 10, joining names like Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper.

Rudd, 52, whose career spans 30 years, seemed surprised by the honor, as was his wife. “I’m aware enough to know that when people heard that I would be chosen for this, they would say, ‘What?'” he told the magazine.

“She was stunned,” said the artist, describing the reaction of Julie, his wife of 18 years. “After some laughter and shock, she said, ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was really cute,” he said.

Rudd played Lisa Kudrow’s gentle boyfriend Phoebe in friends. He later had bigger roles in comedies like Slightly Pregnant, before playing the superhero movie of Marvel, in addition to appearances as the character in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

Paul, who has two children, will appear in Ghostbusters – Beyond and in the TV series The Shrink Next Door. Last year, the actor Michael B. Jordan was voted sexiest man in the world after John Legend and Idris Elba in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Rudd joked that he expects his life to radically change after being named sexiest man. “I’m now looking forward to finally being invited to some of these sexy dinners with Clooney, Pitt and B. Jordan,” he said. “And I think I’ll be on a lot more yachts,” he added.