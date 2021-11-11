Paysandu defeats Castanhal and reaches the semifinal of the Copa Verde | Sport Para | Online Diary

The Copa Verde became a kind of justification for Paysandu with its fans, which can help the team depending on the return game in the quarterfinals.

This Wednesday (10), Papão beat Castanhal by 3-1, at the opponent’s home, and guaranteed a spot in the semifinal of the tournament. In the match, the blue light attack proved to be efficient at the right time.

The first half started hot for Castanhal, but it was Paysandu who opened the scoring: on minute 10, forward Danrlei appeared in the middle of the defense and headed free to score the two-tone goal. Paysandu 1 to 0.

After that, only Castanhal played in the game. Japiim gave work to Victor Souza. First in Roni’s kick that the goalkeeper slapped in fright. Soon after, it was Pedrinho’s turn to put the two-color goalkeeper to work.

For so much insistence, Castanhal was awarded: at 37 minutes, Vitor Souza committed a penalty and Pecel charged as ordered. Ball to one side, goalkeeper to the other and Castanhal’s goal. 1 to 1.

Without inspiration and little production, Paysandu almost took a turn in the first half with Pecel’s header, which Victor Souza had to put aside. It was the last move of the first half.

In the final stage, the rain came to give the air of grace and with it, Paysandu came to score the second goal: in throw-in, the ball stayed alive in the area and Marlon kicked hard to score. Paysandu 2 to 1.

With the goal conceded, Castanhal went to despair and felt the goal. Worse than that is taking one more, which ended up happening. In the launch of Jhonnatan, Danrlei gets rid of the goalkeeper and defenders to score the third bicolor goal in Modelão.

With no strength, Castanhal stopped at goalkeeper Victor Souza and saw Paysandu advance in the semifinal of Copa Verde, where they will face the winner of Remo X Manaus-AM, which open the dispute on Friday (12).

DATASHEET

CHESTNUT: Axel Lopes; Roni, Guilherme, Cleberson and Lucas; Samuel, Ricardo Capanema, Pedrinho and Lukinha; Leandro Cearense and Pecel.

Technician: Cacaio

PAYSANDU: Victor Souza; Marcelo, Perema, Victor Salinas and Diego Matos; Mouse, Marino and Ruy (José Aldo); Marlon, Robinho (Jhonnatan) and Danrlei

Coach: Wilton Bezerra

YELLOW CARDS: Ricardo Capanema (CAS) ; Robinho, Perema, Ratinho and Victor Souza (PSC)

LOCATION: Maximino Porpino stadium, Castanhal (PA)