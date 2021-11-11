PEC dos Precatório: market reacts well and Senate is pressured to approve | Economy

Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency – 6.25.19 Government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE)

The Ibovespa closed with a high of 0.41% this Wednesday (10) after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, putting pressure on the Senate to consider the proposal. The decision of the Federal Supreme Court to suspend the rapporteur’s amendments reduced the political will to approve the text, but with the economic reaction the senators understand that it is better to avoid attrition with “plan B”.

Last night, the Chamber approved the proposal in a second round by 323 votes in favor of 172 against. In the Senate, the government leader, Fernando Bezerra, was chosen as rapporteur for the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) and promised to move forward with the agenda in November.

Senators fear that the risk of fiscal loss is greater without the PEC, if the government invests in the alternative of decreeing yet another state of calamity, which allows spending outside the ceiling, in the middle of an election year.

The slack obtained by the change in the calculation of the spending ceiling must be ‘stamped’ by the senators so that it does not end up in more amendments. The Ministry of Economy estimates that the PEC will open R$ 91 billion in the Budget.

Heard by Estadão, senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the Senate will not approve the PEC as it arrives from the Chamber. “Even more now with the STF scoreboard. We’re going to put things back in their proper places, because as a subsidy we have the decision of the ministers of the Supreme Court,” he says.

The rapporteur said that the expectation was to make Brazil Aid viable in November, but stated that he “respects the time of the Senate”. Bezerra also stated that he believes in maintaining the text of the Chamber, but is “open for improvement”.

PT congressmen, on the other hand, together with other opposition senators such as Randolfe Rodrigues and Alessandro Vieira, promise to harden the path of the PEC. “It is unnecessary. It weakens the fiscal regime,” criticized Vieira.