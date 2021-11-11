Pedro Bial breaks contract after criticism of web ad

Those who use social networks have come across, in recent days, a sponsored publication that is beyond controversial. In the advertisement of a course, with the photo of the presenter Pedro Bial, the invitation was clear: “Become your favorite writer”.

In the text written in the first person, in which the presenter apparently invited internet users to be his students, the content of the message drew attention due to, let’s say, the author’s excessive self-esteem.

Course announcement with Pedro Bial generates controversy The ad caught the attention of internet users due to the "excess of self-esteem" Platform reveals error in course announcement with Pedro Bial Platform assumed error in advertising dissemination

“After studying various writing techniques and putting them into practice for years, I can say that, today, I have become my favorite author”, said the publication, which quickly went viral with severe criticism of the presenter.

It turns out that the text was not written by Bial. Worse than that: the journalist was not even aware of the publication. The company responsible for the ad, the online courses platform Curseria, released a statement on social media about the episode:

“We would like to inform you that, due to a failure of internal review and approval, the text of the advertisement for the ‘O Act of Writing’ course, posted on Pedro Bial’s social media on November 8, was neither written nor previously approved by the journalist. The piece, created and posted by us, does not represent the way Pedro Bial sees his own writing or that of other authors and has already been suspended and excluded from the campaign”.

Dissatisfied with the negative repercussions of the episode, Pedro Bial broke his contract with the platform, which used the presenter’s social networks to publicize the contents recorded by him in 2019.

