Pedro Bial breaks with the course platform after improperly posting in his name on social networks

Pedro Bial broke contract with Curseria, online course platform for which he recorded a masterclass in 2019. In a series of videos, the presenter talks about writing techniques, literature and points out ways for students to lose the fear of writing. To publicize the courses, the company had the right to use Bial’s official Facebook page. Yesterday, he was surprised by a first-person disclosure text that said “I became my favorite author”.

– It’s unbelievable. I would never say something like that. I built a lifetime of respect for words and literature to reach my central point: in my love for the word, for literature, for great authors.

Curseria published a note on its social networks about what happened:

“We would like to inform you that, due to a failure of internal review and approval, the text of the advertisement for the “O Act of Writing” course, posted on Pedro Bial’s social networks on November 8, was neither written nor previously approved by the journalist. The piece, created and posted by us, does not represent the way Pedro Bial sees his own writing or that of other authors and has already been suspended and excluded from the campaign”.