Pedro Bial denies sentence about preferred author and breaks with platform

Pedro Bial confirmed on social networks that he broke his contract with the Curseria platform, for which he recorded material used in online courses since 2019.

The breach of the agreement occurred after a post on social media made by the platform to announce a writing course with the journalist. The report shared by the company pointed out that Bial considered himself “his favorite author”.

“It’s unbelievable. I would never say something like that. I’ve built a lifetime of respect for words and literature to be reached in my central point: in my love for the word, for literature, for great authors”, said Bial in contact with the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper.

Curseria also shared a note on social media stating that the post was neither written nor approved by Pedro Bial before publication.

“The piece, created and posted by us, does not represent the way Pedro Bial sees his own writing or that of other authors and has already been suspended and excluded from the campaign”, says the platform’s statement.

Curseria shared a statement on social media Image: Reproduction/Instagram

Pedro Bial opened last Sunday’s “Fantástico” (7) with a chronicle about Marília Mendonça, country singer who died on Friday (5) aged 26 in a plane crash.

“Today, we look to the sky and cry out, ‘What’s in such a hurry?’; and complaining, staggering, without the floor of your voice. Marília, why are you in such a hurry?”, said the journalist in an excerpt of the text.