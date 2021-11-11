Pedro II will come face to face with Solano López after Isabel’s marriage | come around

O chapter of this farm, 11/11, will show the backstage of the long-awaited union by the imperial family, in addition to all the pomp and circumstance of royal weddings.

Recall Solano López’s threat to Pedro II:

The Emperor will be amazed to look out the carriage window and see the Paraguayan dictator waving!

Learn more about Gaston d’Orléans, the count d’Eu

Grandson of King Luís Filipe I of France, Gastão de Oleáns, the Count d’Eu, was born in 1842, in Paris. As a member of the French Royal Family, Prince Gaston belonged to the House of Orleans, the newest branch of the House of Bourbon, which, in turn, was part of the Capetingian Dynasty, constituted by the descendants of Hugo Capeto, proclaimed King of the Franks in the year of 987. Very dedicated to his studies, the prince received a refined education, learning several languages, such as Latin, English, German and Portuguese.