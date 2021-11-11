Penultimate day: COP26 debates the role of cities against climate crisis

On its penultimate day, the UN Climate Summit (COP26) discusses the role of cities and local communities in containing climate change.

Discussions will be thought around how these urban areas can adapt and implement actions that are aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5ºC by 2100.

The official event schedule started this morning. Among the announcements that have already been made, there is a donation from the British government to cities in Latin America, Africa and Asia so that they can put into practice the solutions determined by the Summit.

Discussions will heat up in the late afternoon, when the draft of the Glasgow Agreement released on Wednesday (10) will be debated. There are still many points of disagreement between the countries present. At around 18:00 local time, the participation of the UN secretary general, António Guterres, in the conference is also scheduled.

The expectation is that COP26 ends tomorrow, on Friday (12). Therefore, the President of the Summit, Alok Sharma, called for these negotiations to be speeded up so that they can end on time. This question is still quite uncertain, as there is no way to predict whether there will be a need for more time before everyone can reach an agreement.