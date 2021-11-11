Petrobras proposes to increase the price of natural gas by up to 4 times

× Photo: Petrobras Agency

Petrobras has proposed to increase the price of natural gas between two and four times next year in new contracts that the state-owned company is negotiating with state distributors, informs the Value.

According to the economic newspaper, Abegás, the association representing gas concessionaires, intends to file a representation at Cade against the oil company.

The entity claims that Petrobras presented contract proposals with different validity periods and values. For short-term ones (six months to a year), the proposed increase is up to four times. For longer term ones (four years), the suggested increase is twice.

“A contract of this type would close the market for another four years, prevent the market from opening”, claimed Marcelo Mendonça, strategy and market director at Abegás. “Petrobras is exercising its market power and putting distributors in a situation where they would not have an acquisition option with other companies”, he added.

According to a source at Valor, Petrobras decided to increase prices in view of the significant increase in the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the global market.

The newspaper explains that, despite the opening of the sector, the state-owned company must continue as the dominant agent. “The expectation is that consumers should benefit from the opening of the sector in just a few specific cases. In most states, which maintain dependence on the state-owned company, the forecast is that there will be a significant increase in tariffs, contrary to the ‘cheap energy shock’ promised by the government.”.

That is, “cheap energy shock” = government bullshit.

