Petrobras wants to raise the price of natural gas by up to four times in 2022

RIO – Petrobras has proposed to increase the price of natural gas between two and four times next year, in new contracts that the state-owned company is negotiating with state distributors. If the readjustment is confirmed, it must be transferred to the final consumer of piped gas.

Impressive: In the Atacama Desert, used clothing dump forms a disposable fashion cemetery. see the pictures

Abegás, representative of the gas concessionaires, intends to file a representation in the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), against the oil company, and asks that the bases of the contracts in force be maintained. The information is from Valor Econômico newspaper.

The year 2022 should mark the entry of new gas suppliers in Brazil: Shell and Petrorecôncavo have already signed contracts with Copergás (PE) and Potigás (RN), respectively, while another four companies (Compass, Equinor, Galp and Origin) are in final negotiations with other concessionaires in the Northeast, for example.

Special: Why is the price of gas so high and how much is it in your pocket? find it out

The opening of the sector, however, should be overshadowed by the new Petrobras terms, in the assessment of analysts. The expectation is that some distributors will be able to pass on to consumers the gains obtained with better contractual conditions negotiated with the new suppliers.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM turned 70 years old and is about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST) started operations in 2014. It is located in the Industrial Port Complex of Suape, 45 km away from Recife, in Pernambuco. Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum derivatives, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

Different terms and values

In most states, however, Petrobras is still the main supply alternative and, in these cases, the forecast is that there will be a significant increase in tariffs in 2022 — contrary to the “cheap energy shock” promised by the government with the opening of the sector.

According to Abegás, Petrobras presented contract proposals with different validity periods and values.

Lisbon landmarks: ‘PEC dos Precatórios became the train of joy in the distribution of public resources’

For the shorter agreements, from six months to a year, the proposed increase may be up to four times, bringing domestic prices closer to the reality of international prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) — which have been heavily pressured by China’s energy crisis and Europe.

As a result, the price of a gas molecule charged by the state-owned company in the country, from US$ 8 million BTU (British thermal unit), could rise to levels of US$ 35 million BTU at the beginning of next year. In longer contracts, of four years, the price of gas can double.

Valor found that, in longer-term contracts, Petrobras offered a deferral option. In this way, distributors will be able to dilute the expected increase for 2022 over the following years.

Special:Petrobras sells refineries, pipelines and oil fields, but, without competitors, still sets prices

According to a source at the state-owned company, the expectation is that, in fact, there will be a spike in prices at the beginning of next year, but that the amounts charged will return in 2022, as the global market normalizes.

As for the strategy and market director at Abegás, Marcelo Mendonça, by offering a less impactful option in four-year contracts, Petrobras could end up directing distributors to longer agreements and, thus, hinder market opening.

Race to close contracts

“A contract of this type [de mais longo prazo] close the market for another four years, prevent the market from opening. It’s a condition that worries me a lot. Petrobras is exercising its market power and putting distributors in a situation where they would not have an acquisition option with other companies. What we have seen is that the term of commitment with Cade has not been able to limit the dominant power of Petrobras”, says Mendonça.

Income tax:Reporter of the IR reform wants to extend exemption to those earning up to R$3.3 thousand

Most of the volume of dealerships for 2022 is out of contract and companies are in a race to close new contracts by the end of the year.

Mendonça estimates, however, that new suppliers would be able to supply, at that time, at most 5 million cubic meters per day (m3/day) — around 12.5% ​​of all non-thermal demand from distributors in October.

In other words, even with the entry of new actors, concessionaires remain dependent on Petrobras.

A source from the state-owned company, however, claims that, due to the sale of producing fields and the leasing of the LNG terminal in Bahia, the company currently has a more limited supply capacity and depends more on imported LNG to supply the market – hence the need, he says, to link new prices to the stressful reality of the global market.

Know more

To the point How can the far right come to power in Chile?



Lauro and Gabeira The link between Bolsonaro and Valdemar Costa Neto



Malu is ON Fernanda Montenegro: “Bolsonaro is vomiting, a stab in the belly”



CBN Panorama Path of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate; impacts of inflation; COP-26 final stretch and singles day





The volume currently in the hands of third parties, on the other hand, says the source, would be enough to supply the demand not met by Petrobras.

Sought by Valor, Petrobras clarified that, in ongoing negotiations with distributors, it considers their availability of gas and that, due to commitments with Cade, for market opening, “gas offers by Petrobras are restricted, observing the effective availability of the company”.

The company also claims that the import of LNG is essential to meet the market forecast for the year 2022, and the commitments already assumed.