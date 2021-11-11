Pfizer starts trials in Brazil of investigational drug against Covid-19 | Campinas and Region

Share this news on WhatsApp

According to the pharmacist, the studies are taking place in 29 research centers in the states of Amazonas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Paul.

In Campinas (SP), around 300 volunteers will participate in the study, which is a phase 2/3. The antiviral is administered in two private clinics and at the Hospital PUC-Campinas, which starts using it on Thursday (11). The drug was sent to the hospital on Tuesday (9).

In other cities in Brazil, tests began in the second week of October. “In these studies, the drug is co-administered with low-dose ritonavir, an antiretroviral used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection,” Pfizer said.

PAXLOVID: what is the pill against covid that Pfizer says has reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 89%

If approved, Paxlovid should be used soon after symptoms appear in people at high risk of developing the severe form of the disease.

The drug, known as a protease inhibitor, is designed to block an enzyme the virus needs to multiply. When taken with a low dose of ritonavir, it stays in the body longer.

In addition to Brazil, tests for this phase are taking place in the United States, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Thailand and Turkey.

The expectation is that, based on the results obtained, Pfizer will apply for authorization for use with the US drug regulatory body, the FDA (the acronym in English), and then with the European health agency. Then, the request must be made to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), in Brazil.

1 of 2 Pfizer tablet — Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Pfizer tablet — Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

According to Pfizer, three pivotal, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies take place in research centers in Brazil.

One of them seeks unvaccinated or vaccinated patients suspected and/or diagnosed with Covid-19 and at low risk of developing severe disease.

The other brings together unvaccinated volunteers suspected and/or diagnosed with Covid-19 and at high risk of developing serious disease. There is also a study in unvaccinated people whose household contacts are with Covid-19.

2 of 2 Hospital PUC Campinas — Photo: Crislaine Gava/Hospital PUC Campinas Hospital PUC Campinas — Photo: Crislaine Gava/Hospital PUC Campinas

Volunteers at PUC-Campinas

Director of the research center at PUC-Campinas Hospital, Danilo Villagelin says that the unit’s volunteers must be contacts of people who test positive for Covid-19. In general, they can be family members who live in the same houses but cannot have had the vaccine.

“Covid’s transmission is very high from individual to individual and, generally, those closest residents, these contacts, are the most infected people when we have a case of illness in the family,” he explained.

“The idea is to give this medication and, with that, this person who has had contact with the virus, he will not develop the disease. We are already managing to act before the disease appears”.

Villagelin says people who have had contact with the virus can volunteer within five days. Upon request from volunteers, researchers assess whether they meet the criteria to participate.