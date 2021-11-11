Pilar and Samuel renew their engagement in In Times of the Emperor

The blackmail Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) is doing to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador will come to an end. In the next chapters, the antagonist will be unmasked by her own mother, Cândida (Dani Ornellas), and the path will be clear for the doctor and Samuel (Michel Gomes) to renew their relationship.

What will happen to Samuel and Pilar in In Times of the Emperor?

In scenes scheduled to air next Monday (15), Pilar will be suspicious of her new boyfriend when she catches Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) talking to Tonico (Alexandre Nero). The truth will finally come to light: the doctor will discover that the boy is trying to deceive her, along with Nero’s character, so that she sells the farm left by Eudoro (José Dumont).

Upon learning of Pilar and Diego’s breakup, Zayla can’t think of another plan to keep the doctor away from Samuel – she’s been blackmailing Eudoro’s oldest daughter, and if she didn’t break up with Samuel and date Diego, she I was going to tell Tonico that Samuel is actually Jorge.

Who will disrupt Zayla’s plans will be the character’s mother, Candida. The leader of Little Africa will be suspicious that her daughter is up to something when she finds out that the young woman was looking for information about Samuel’s sister.

Candida then confronts Zayla in front of Samuel, Pilar and Olu (Rogério Brito). The villain sees no other option but to confess to the blackmail she made with the doctor.

Free of any impediment, in the episode that will air on November 18, Samuel and Pilar resume their marriage.

Nos Tempos do Imperador airs from Monday to Saturday, at 6:25 pm, Brasília time, on Globo. After being shown on TV, the episodes are saved for GloboPlay subscribers.