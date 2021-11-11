Pilar supports case of Dolores and Nélio and guns against Tonico · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will support the novel by Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The doctor will also propose that Tonico Rocha’s advisor (Alexandre Nero) hand over the deputy’s rottenness to put him behind bars in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the chapter this Friday (12), the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont) and the bachelor will give their first kiss. A little further on, the two will secretly engage in romance. Dolores will then tell the Third Order employee everything.

Samuel’s fiancée (Michel Gomes) will be happy for her sister, but will not hide her concern. “I don’t even want to think about what Tonico would be able to do… But there’s a way out,” Pilar will say. The wife of the owner of the newspaper O Berro will question the doctor about the solution.

“In the midst of all the bad things that Tonico has done until today, he must have… I’m talking about crimes. Crimes that can send that dog to jail for the rest of his life”, speculates the health professional. “A man like Tonico, deputy? How will he be arrested?”, the girl will retort.

“Nélio knows how bad Tonico is. Doesn’t he have any evidence that could send your husband to the pot?”, the doctor will ask. The younger sister will not hide her hope with Pilar’s proposal.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#80 – Tragedies Shake Secret Truths 2” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.