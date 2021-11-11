PIS/PASEP starts soon and will pay 2021 late payment

This year, the payment of PIS/PASEP was postponed for some workers. With that, in 2022 these will receive the benefit equivalent to two years of contribution. The purpose of the suspension was to minimize the impacts generated by the Covid-19 pandemic and use the resources to fund the Good.

In order to preserve the work of Brazilians during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government decided to postpone the payment of the PIS/PASEP. However, only the workers who would receive the salary bonus in the second semester were affected.

The decision was taken in agreement with the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), companies and workers. With the action, it was possible to save around R$ 8 billion, reaching around 10.8 million Brazilians.

The resource was intended for the payment of the Well, thus guaranteeing the work of thousands of Brazilians. This benefit guaranteed the complement of salaries, even with the reduction of the workload or the suspension of the contract.

With the suspension of the PIS/PASEP payment, the workers who would receive the 2021 salary bonus had their payment postponed to the next year. In this way, the withdrawals will take place together with the 2022 salary bonus, scheduled for January.

Therefore, the PIS/PASEP payment schedule it will only be made available in January, after the government assesses the information from the RAIS (Annual Report on Social Information). The allowance will be readjusted based on the 2022 minimum wage, estimated at R$ 1,200, according to the INPC of 9.1%.

The amount paid in the salary bonus depends on the length of work performed in the base year. Thus, after one month of exercise, the employee is already entitled to the benefit. See below for a simulation based on the possible national floor of 2022:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 200;

3 months: BRL 300;

4 months: BRL 400;

5 months: BRL 500;

6 months: BRL 600;

7 months: BRL 700;

8 months: BRL 800;

9 months: R$900;

10 months: R$1,000;

11 months: BRL 1,100;

12 months: BRL 1,200.

PIS/PASEP criteria

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is aimed at workers in the private network, and payment is the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal. The Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servants’ Assets) is paid to public servants by Banco do Brasil.

Be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages with a formal contract in the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.