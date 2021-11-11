Planes fly ‘glued’ and save environment from 6,000 kg of pollution – News

Flying planes one after the other would save 5% of fuel on long-distance trips, due to the wake effect, declared Airbus on Tuesday (9), after a transatlantic experiment.

More than a year after having announced an agreement with companies and air traffic entities to demonstrate the operational possibility of flights inspired by the formation of wild geese, the European aviation consortium experimented with connecting Toulouse (France) to Montreal (Canada) with two A350 test flying three kilometers apart.

“This was made possible by Airbus-developed flight control systems that safely position the aircraft in the rear in the wake of the aircraft in front, which reduces engine thrust and therefore also fuel consumption,” said the group in a statement.

This “final demonstration” flight, according to Airbus, made it possible to avoid “more than six tons of carbon dioxide emissions (…), confirming a fuel saving potential of more than 5% on long-haul flights”.

In September 2020, the European group signed an agreement with Frenchbee and SAS airlines, as well as air traffic organizations (DSNA in France; Nats in UK; and Eurocontrol) to analyze how to organize flights to create these formations.

Airbus, which hopes to be able to develop this system by the middle of the current decade, emphasizes that it is now necessary “to obtain the support of the authorities to be able to certify this new operating concept”.

While airlines around the world agreed last month to try to achieve ‘zero carbon’ by 2050, “this type of operation would significantly improve the environmental performance of commercial aircraft and contribute to the immediate goal of decarbonization in the aeronautical sector,” he said. to Airbus.

Begun in 2019 and dubbed the “fello’fly”, this project is part of a broader Airbus program aimed at accelerating the development of future technologies in aviation.