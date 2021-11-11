PlayStation 3 – 15 years, 15 memorable games for me

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The PlayStation 3 celebrates its 15th anniversary today, November 11th. Believe it or not: it’s been 15 years since Sony’s daring console was launched in Japan (first market the platform has arrived).

Competing with the Xbox 360 and the Wii, the PS3 started the generation in a very complicated way, but managed to turn it around during it and passing the torch to its successor, the PS4, becoming a great success.

Part of that complication was the price: who doesn’t remember E3 2006 with Kaz Hirai announcing the “FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE US DOLLARS”? It was a very risky strategy by Sony, assuming that everyone who picked up the PS2 would simply jump on the new console regardless of price.

But things changed over time. Especially with the arrival of the PS3 Slim in 2009, the “climate” was already different, with Sony admitting its mistakes and trying to correct them – even more so after the PSN hack in 2011.

All that said, the PS3 was a unique console and remembered by many to this day. Mainly by me.

After all, without the PS3… we wouldn’t be here today. For those who don’t know, the PSX Brazil was founded in 2009 with the name of PS3 Brazil. Created with the aim of informing people about what’s new in the PlayStation world, I’ve been working daily non-stop ever since. Today we are already on PS5, but I look back on PS3 fondly.

So, I decided to put together a list of 15 games to celebrate 15 years of the PS3. This list contains the 15 best PS3 games for me. It’s not the “best of the PS3 according to the PSX Brazil” and much less according to some site like a Metacritic. It’s simply a list of my 15 favorite PS3 games.

and oh she is NOT in order!

Portal 2 is the type of game I would recommend to anyone who asks me if there are any games on the PS3 they should check out. One of the best titles I’ve played in my life, the PS3 version – unlike Portal 1 in The Orange Box – had been lovingly developed by Valve, including an integration with Steam and a cross-play with the version of PC in awesome co-op mode. It was a time when dreaming of multiplayer among other platforms was something absurd and Portal 2 already offered it, including conversation via headset.

I don’t know how I had the patience, but it was the most clueless platinum I must have achieved. Leaving the console on for 24 hours for each character (or for each character duo, I don’t remember now) would be something I wouldn’t even consider doing these days. But Mortal Kombat was amazing. A true love letter to fans of the series, with all the classic characters present, a gameplay that took elements established at the time by Capcom games and brought the franchise to 2D again. Not counting the interesting story mode, the gigantic tower with 300 challenges and much more.

3) Super Street Fighter IV

Street Fighter IV is probably the most important fighting game in recent years. It is the title responsible for arousing interest in the dormant genre and also bringing the hype of fighting games to big tournaments. However, it was too broken with his Tiger Uppercut Sagat dealing massive damage, as well as Devil Fruit, Ryu with their Shoryuken and others. Super SFIV may not yet have the perfect balance, but it pleased me and it was, for me, the version I enjoyed the most. Arcade Edition brought broken Yun and Yang and Ultra SFIV came with Elena and others that also caused problems.

BioShock was a revolutionary title, with its interesting gameplay (mixing powers via Plasmids with conventional weapons), but mostly with its mind-blowing narrative. The second game was generally acceptable, but BioShock Infinite managed to go further. Further improving the gameplay and bringing a fantastic story, it was one of the games that caught me the most on PS3.

5) Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

The Nathan Drake trilogy on PS3 is awesome, but Uncharted 2 is easily the best title for me. Co-op multiplayer was very interesting at the time, but the solid and varied campaign (who doesn’t remember the train scene? Or the helicopter on the roofs?) is what makes it the best.

6) Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

It’s simply the game that made me buy a PS3. My first PS3 (Fat, who died with YLOD) was precisely the bundle with the ambitious title of Hideo Kojima. Replaying MGS4 today is something complicated (just thinking about the installation screens of Snake smoking makes me dishearten), besides the cutscenes are absurdly long (I didn’t compare, but it’s probably the game in the series where they are most present). But it’s a title that will forever be fondly in my memory, especially with the final battle, MGS1’s ‘deja vu’ and other moments.

I know, Bayonetta on PS3 sucks, etc. But I didn’t care. When I saw that it got top marks on Famitsu (the Xbox 360 version, in this case), knowing that the Japanese version offered English texts, I decided to import (the Western launch only took place months later). It was a time when games didn’t come out simultaneously on the PS Store and importing was something… simpler. Bayonetta has an extremely addictive gameplay. Of course, today I would probably skip the PS3 version so I don’t even think about replaying it (I did that on PS4 with the remaster). But it’s another game that I treasure your memories.

The simplest way to describe my experience with Arkham City is this: I didn’t drop the game until I finished it. After finishing Arkham Asylum (which at the time I thought was fair to good – yes, kill me), I saw that the hype over Arkham City was at its height and decided to play it on launch. My physical copy arrived on a Saturday morning. I started to play… and it was, it was, it was and on Sunday afternoon I was looking at the credits. I’ll be honest: since that day I haven’t touched the title (I even bought the PS4 remaster for that), but these two days in a row will never be forgotten.

RE5 is, for me, one of the best co-op games out there. At the time of the PS3 I wasn’t quite sure what it was like to enjoy online multiplayer, and doing it with friends of mine was an unforgettable experience. Young people today have affordable headsets, cell phones and countless communication options. Think of me wearing the PS3 with a cheap headset that only fits in the ear on one side (bluetooth at least) and praying that the connection between my friend and me wouldn’t let me down.

10) Assassin’s Creed II

I didn’t play the first Assassin’s Creed. At the time, I followed everything about the title through magazines (yes, their era was coming to an end, but it was still a source of information). But the consensus was that the project had potential, but the game was repetitive and not worth the investment. When the sequel arrived, I decided to risk it even without knowing that it would become the title that ended up popularizing the series. I played until platinum, but to this day I still want to replay the PS4 remaster.

Before the game came out, there was a possibility to download trailers from the PS Store and one of them was for Mirror’s Edge. I was very intrigued by the idea and found the graphics fantastic. Also, it was the first game I played on an LCD TV – something that, at the time, was new and relatively expensive. Mirror’s Edge, therefore, turned out to be the game that cemented the fact that I was truly in a new generation (by the graphics).

Burnout Paradise is amazing in many ways. Its multiplayer with the whole world available to explore, the idea of ​​races happening in the open world, beautiful graphics, radio with all kinds of music… it’s something that today seems basic, but at the time it was innovative.

I was in a Hail at the time and had some money to buy a game. Of the options present, none interested me very much. Until I saw Borderlands. What I knew of the title was what I had reported at the time, but I would never be able to say what really awaited me. At first, I enjoyed the title alone, but still I found it very unique and interesting. When I could play multiplayer… well, it’s here on this list, so you already know what happened.

Sonic Unleashed is, until today, a game that impresses me for its graphics. Look how absurd is the Jungle Joyride. However, the Werehog idea can’t be swallowed, even though I’m a blind fan. Not to mention that his levels were a bad God of War. So, when Sonic Generations arrived, it was exactly what any fan of the hedgehog wanted at the time: a title with only Sonic phases and to top it off with the nostalgic effect of celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The Last of Us was the game I acquired at launch when I was in the US for E3 2013. I literally pre-purchased it to make sure I got a copy. To date, I’ve only finished the campaign once, but it’s another story that I keep fondly in my mind. Perhaps what impressed me the most is that it was almost the nail in the PS3’s coffin – I knew that this would be one of the last great titles that I would enjoy on my beloved console.

It’s difficult to select 15 games, knowing that many more will be left out. But what about you, dear reader? What are your 15 best PS3 games?