PM confirms that he shot to prevent possible theft on the plane in which Marília Mendonça was

After the aircraft crashed, a group of people tried to approach the crash site and the police who were watching the scene fired two shots to contain it.

Washington Alves/Reuters The victims’ belongings were removed by the MG Fire Department



The Military Police confirmed that they had to shoot to contain people who tried to approach the plane that crashed in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday, 5th, and killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people. After the accident, a group of four people tried to get close to the aircraft during the night, but the PM was at the scene doing surveillance. “We don’t know what purpose they were approaching, whether it was to take a photograph, to pick up a souvenir or, in fact, to subtract the things that were still on the aircraft”, explained Captain Jefferson Luiz Ribeiro, head of the communications department organization of the 62nd BPM, in an interview with Young pan.

The rubber bullets were fired after this group of people ignored warnings given by police officers. “The professionals who were there gave orders for them to retreat, but, perhaps because of the noise from the waterfall, they did not hear and hear the need for the police to fire two shots of rubber ammunition,” Jefferson said. “None of the shots hit the group of people and nothing was taken away as the people retreated [após os tiros].” The captain emphasized that the police team assumed that the group wanted to remove something from the aircraft and therefore acted. The belongings of passengers who were on the plane, including the guitar that Marília Mendonça appears holding in a video he posted shortly before boarding, were removed by the Fire Department of Minas Gerais this week.