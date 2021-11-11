Poliana Rocha suffered an anxiety crisis with her husband and son traveling on a plane: ‘Very shaken’

The influencer Policia Rocha said she went through an anxiety crisis last Tuesday (9). The reason was the flight of her husband, singer Leonardo, son Zé Felipe and daughter-in-law Virginia Fonseca.

The reason for the affliction pointed out by the influencer was the recent air accident that killed the singer Marília Mendonça and four other people in Minas Gerais.

“Given everything we went through this weekend, I was very shaken. Because we end up living the same life. I have two artists at home, I have my daughter-in-law, and they travel at the same pace. So, we get a tighter heart, anguished. I’m already afraid of flying and now it seems that it’s potentialized”, began Poliana.

“In the afternoon, Leonardo would also travel and that gave me something inside my chest. During that time he traveled, until he arrived, I had this crisis. Guys, I’ve never had such a bad feeling in my life, I don’t wish for anyone. Soon, I had a very strong crying spell. These days I hadn’t been able to cry, I think I was here in my chest. And I had to cry to be able to vent everything I was feeling”, he added.

Poliana needed medical care and medication to calm down.

“Now it’s a knee on the floor and a steady head, positive thoughts,” he concluded.

