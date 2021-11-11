Police attack civil servants who protest against Social Security Reform in São Paulo

Municipal civil servants are attacked by the PM in São Paulo. Photo: Reproduction /GloboNews

Barricades were set up in the street and the Military Police’s car is in place to stop the demonstration;

Law enforcement officers are dropping stun bombs at servers;

With banners against Nunes, protesters began to gather in front of the Chamber around 2 pm.

The Military Police riot police clashed with municipal employees in São Paulo early this Wednesday night. According to GloboNews, the protesters, who are protesting against the Reform of the Municipal Social Security, broke the windows of the City Hall, in the center of the capital of São Paulo, where they were trying to enter.

Barricades were set up in the street and the Military Police car is in place to prevent the act. Rubber bullets and pepper gas were used to contain the protesters. According to the union, a female servant had a fractured leg after a confrontation with the police.

The city hall manifested itself stating that the Civil Guard acts in the reinforcement of the place and the servers.

Proposal is from Mayor Ricardo Nunes

The proposal for the Reform was made by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). The original Executive’s proposal foresees that around 63,000 retirees who earn more than the minimum wage (R$ 1,100) will start to contribute to the municipal social security at a rate of 14%. Under the current rule of the municipality, the percentage is only deducted from those who earn more than R$6,433.

With banners and posters against Nunes, protesters began to gather in front of the Chamber around 2 pm. They are against the proposal to tax the 63,000 retirees in the municipality who are targets of the reform.

Inside the City Hall, guards entered to prevent the manifestation of the servers. The session was interrupted, but the debate continued after a few moments.