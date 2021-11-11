Police officer says he saw a living victim in tragedy with Marília Mendonça

The first team of the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) that arrived at the scene of the accident with the plane in which Marília Mendonça was, found a victim still alive, according to a member who describes this situation on video. The singer and four other people died in the crash of the aircraft, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, last Friday (5/11).

In a video recorded by one of the officers trying to open the plane’s door, a member of the team claims to have seen one of the victims “shaking a lot”.

See the video obtained exclusively by Super Canal:

“You can see the arm, just the forearm there,” says a PM. Another then asks if the member is “moving”, and the police officer responds: “At first, yes. Trembling, shivering a lot”.

The agents used ropes to get safely to the aircraft, which fell into a waterfall in Córrego do Lage, a place with difficult access. In the images, the team tries to open the door several times, which was dented due to the impact on the rocks, which made it difficult to open.

To try to prevent Marília Mendonça’s belongings from being taken, the Military Police even fired.

The military from Minas were the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy. The images also show the team’s effort to try to open the plane’s door. The video was captured by a camera attached to the vest of a police officer who participated in the rescue. It is possible to see the first moments of the occurrence’s service.

See who the victims of the accident are:

Technical director of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and also responsible for rescuing the crew of the flight that killed Marília Mendonça and four other people, Kleyton Carvalho described the terrible scenario found when he arrived at the scene of the accident, last Friday (5/11). In an interview with BandNews TV, the doctor revealed details of the operation.

Kleyton Carvalho said he was the first person to get into the aircraft and, according to him, the singer’s body was very close to the armchair. “I checked all vital signs to see if he was alive, that was our hope, right? That’s all we wanted at that moment”, continued the professional.

According to him, the bodies of Marília Mendonça, Abicieli Silveira Dias and Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro were in the middle of the aircraft. Further on, the bodies of the pilot and co-pilot, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, respectively, were found.

“The aircraft was quite damaged, quite broken. They had belongings and suitcases on the victims. From the outside, it really looked like the damage wasn’t that great. It was very difficult, given the state of the aircraft, to have someone alive”, he pointed out.