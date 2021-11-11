Ponte Preta x Botafogo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

With distinct ambitions in the final stretch of the Brazilian Series B, black Bridge and Botafogo make a duel of alvinegros this Thursday, starting at 7 pm (GMT), at the Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, in Campinas. The match is valid for the 35th round of the Serie B , it’s the ge follow everything in Real time .

+ Follow the match in REAL TIME

Macaca’s fight is at the bottom of the table. After breathing a little easier with the 1-0 victory over CRB, last Sunday, the Ponte tries to forward the stay in the division. Currently in 14th place, with 42 points, it has a chance of opening seven of advantage for the sticking, which would leave the team in a comfortable situation with nine more in dispute.

The results of the round did not help and even if they win on Thursday night, Botafogo does not confirm access. Despite having the return to Serie A well underway, Enderson Moreira’s team will have to overcome the absences of Chay (injured) and Carli (suspended). Even without the possibility of nailing up to the first division, the team has been rocked by the rout in the derby against Vasco and the lead conquered in the previous round.

+ Check the Series B table

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Grafite and Ledio Carmona. O ge transmit on REAL TIME with videos of the main bids.

2 of 6 Moisés Lucarelli receives Ponte x Botafogo this Thursday — Photo: Gustavo Biano/ EPTV Moisés Lucarelli receives Ponte x Botafogo this Thursday — Photo: Gustavo Biano/ EPTV

Ponte Preta – technician: Gilson Kleina

The tendency is for Ponte to have two changes between the holders. Defender Rayan and defensive midfielder Léo Naldi suffered ankle sprains against the CRB and will hardly be able to play.

Without them, Ednei is the favorite to enter the defense, with Thiago Lopes as an option, while the natural candidate to take Naldi’s vacancy is Marcos Júnior, who started on the bench against CRB under the allegation of “physical wear and tear”.

Probable team: Ivan, Felipe Albuquerque, Fábio Sanches, Ednei (Thiago Lopes) and Rafael Santos; Yago Henrique, Marcos Júnior and Fessin; Niltinho, Moisés and Rodrigão.

4 of 6 Probable Bridge against Botafogo — Photo: ge Probable Bridge against Botafogo — Photo: ge

Who is out: right side Kevin (muscle discomfort); striker Richard (left ankle treatment); defender Cleylton (in recovery after surgery).

right side Kevin (muscle discomfort); striker Richard (left ankle treatment); defender Cleylton (in recovery after surgery). Hanging: Marcos Júnior, João Veras, Rafael Santos, Vini Locatelli, Rodrigão, Fábio Sanches, Richard and Yago Henrique.

+ Read more news from Ponte Preta

Botafogo – technician: Enderson Moreira

As in the derby against Vasco, Enderson Moreira will not be able to count on Chay in Botafogo’s midfield. In addition to him, the coach has the absence of Joel Carli, suspended by the third yellow card. In place of the defender, the tendency is for Gilvan to enter, but in midfield there is the great mystery. Barreto comes back from suspension and must start. However, Oyama’s good matches put him as a candidate for one of the vacancies, being able to even push Marco Antônio to one of the ends or send the midfielder to the bench.

Probable team: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Kanu, Gilvan and Carlinhos (Hugo); Barreto, Pedro Castro (Oyama) and Marco Antônio; Warley, Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navarro.

5 out of 6 Probable squad by Botafogo for the match against Ponte Preta — Photo: ge Probable squad of Botafogo for the game against Ponte Preta — Photo: ge

who is out : Chay (right ankle ligament injury) and Joel Carli (suspended).

: Chay (right ankle ligament injury) and Joel Carli (suspended). hanging: Diego Loureiro, Carlinhos, Pedro Castro, Romildo, Diego Gonçalves and Marco Antônio.

+ Read more Botafogo news