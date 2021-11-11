Portugal regulates remote work and prohibits boss from contacting employee after working hours | World

The Parliament of Portugal approved, on Friday (5), new laws that regulate remote work: companies will not be able to contact employees after work and will need to pay more to offset expenses such as electricity and internet.

Companies that do not comply with the new rules may be fined.

Research by IPEA shows that women are the majority in telecommuting

As in other countries, the Portuguese began to work more at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Socialist Party government stated that it sees benefits in teleworking, but that the legislation needs to be adapted.

Companies may only contact employees after the journey in exceptional circumstances.

There should be a face-to-face meeting every two months to avoid isolating employees.

There was a proposal to give employees the right to turn off the devices used for professional communication after the journey, but the proposal was not approved.

This was the last measure that Parliament passed before it was dissolved. There will be elections in the country in January, and labor rights must be one of the main themes of the campaign.