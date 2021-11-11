Portuguese newspaper denounces that children in the country “only speak Brazilian”

posted on 11/11/2021 00:20 / updated on 11/11/2021 00:24



Is there an imperialism of the Brazilian language? – (credit: AFP PHOTO/ PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

For those who open the Portuguese portal home News Diary, this Monday (11/10), you can doubt a fact learned since the first grades of school: don’t Portugal and Brazil share the same language? In theory, yes, but in practice, according to the newspaper, this difference seems to be quite accentuated.

Under the title “There are Portuguese children who speak ‘Brazilian’”, the DN it was a long article to “alert” Portuguese parents about how children are adopting “Brazilian” terms.

“They say grass instead of grass, a bus is a bus, candy is candy, stripes are stripes and milk is in the fridge instead of in the fridge”, points out the article

O DN indicates as the reason for the new “phenomenon” a culprit already known in the media in general: social networks. More specifically, the work of Brazilian YouTubers who rock children in Portugal, such as Luccas Neto.

The report hears some parents who report how their contact with social networks has been affecting their children’s “speech”. “His entire speech is as if he were Brazilian. We got to the point of being asked if any of us were Brazilian, me or the father”, says one mother.

The alarm eases when language experts enter the text. “When I was a girl, there was the same social panic with Uncle Patinhas’ books, which were translated into Brazilian Portuguese. I well remember my first-cycle teacher having this panic. The same thing when the soap operas appeared… which were completely massified. Now, I think that this discussion of youtubers is not very different”, comments Catarina Menezes, a linguistics professor and coordinator of the degree in communication and media.

Response

The fear of Brazilian linguistic imperialism and the undisclosed nationalism of the report from DN, soon fell on Tupinikim social networks and, of course, became a great meme in the hands of Brazilian internet users.

