Pregnant, Barbara rebels and decides to leave Christian· TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will realize the big mistake she made in getting married. Untrusting of her boyfriend’s death, she will have gone up to the altar with Christian (Cauã Reymond). However, the lack of love between the two will become clear soon. She will decide to leave him because she finds his behavior strange and even her astonishment because of her pregnancy on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The character of Alinne Moraes will embark on a life of lies without knowing it. She will join Renato’s twin brother (Cauã Reymond) in Saturday’s chapter (13). Gradually, she will even doubt her feelings for her partner.

In scene that will aired next Tuesday (16) , Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will decide to separate. She, who no longer has the easiest personality in the world, will not be able to understand her husband’s sudden change.

The couple will get back together, but Barbara won’t give up on finding out why Christian/Renato is so different from what he was during the comings and goings of their romance for five years.

The protagonist doesn’t even suspect that her “boy” has a living brother. The only information she has about the twin was the one invented by Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) that the other baby had died when she adopted Renato.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#80 – Tragedies Shake Secret Truths 2” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: