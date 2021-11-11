President of Central Nacional Unimed visits Bahia

THE Central Nacional Unimed (CNU), the largest cooperative in the Unimed System and one of the largest healthcare operators in Brazil, is facing a new phase of action, with ambitious goals and new projects for 2022. With this view to the development of its operation and the creation of partnerships across Brazil, the president of the national cooperative, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, will visit Bahia for a series of strategic meetings in the capital and interior this Thursday, November 11th.

Viewing the operation in its entirety and promoting connections is one of the pillars of action of the ‘Unimed 2021 System’, as the work plan that led Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra to the presidency, created with the purpose of promoting a real integration of the Unimed System is called . In this sense, the agenda in the cities of Alagoinhas, Feira de Santana and Salvador, aims to promote a robust planning for the development and growth of the cities in which the operator operates, taking actions that benefit customers, health professionals, business partners and the community of region.

The agenda will start in Alagoinhas, where in the morning the president of the CNU will be received by the city’s mayor, Joaquim Neto. On the occasion, the leadership will present Unimed’s new assistance and commercial structure in the city.

Then, there is a trip to Feira de Santana, for a meeting in the company of Mayor Colbert Martins, the board of directors of Unimed Feira de Santana and Hospital Unimed, in which the expansion plans of the Unimed network, in addition to the design, will be presented. specific actions for the region’s residents. The visit to the city will end with a chat with the president of the council and executive president of the CIFS (Industries Center of Feira de Santana), in which a memorandum of intent will be signed for the development of integrated general and occupational health products and dental for the industries in the area.

At the end of the day, the delegation will have a meeting with the president of the financial cooperative, Unicred (North and Northeast), Dr. João Batista, to formalize a contract for the commercialization of Central Nacional Unimed’s products in the institution’s branches. At night, on his return to the capital, the leadership participates in a meeting of the Unimed Federation council in the State of Bahia at the CNU headquarters in Salvador.

“It is an honor to be here in Bahia for very high level meetings with great allies and partners of the CNU in the state. In our day-to-day work, we have the premise of walking with respect to the past, union in the present and commitment to the future, in order to strengthen our business model. We hope to be able to contribute to the region and, through medical cooperativism, create and implement solutions that have a positive impact on society”, says the president, who combines the experience of more than 40 years of career in health with the challenge of manage the largest cooperative among the 338 associated with the Unimed System and approximately 2 million lives.

Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of Unimed’s health plans and is also active in providing SME plans in places under its responsibility throughout Brazil, including Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Bahia ; São Luís, in Maranhão; Brasilia; and the cities of São Paulo and ABC paulista. Currently, the company manages approximately 2 million active lives in the beneficiary portfolio and has more than 1,700 employees, who guarantee quality service throughout the country.

About Central Nacional Unimed

Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of business health plans of the Unimed brand and the sixth largest in the country in terms of number of beneficiaries. It is part of the Unimed System, made up of 345 medical cooperatives present in 84% of the national territory, which share the values ​​of cooperativism and the work to value doctors and medicine. Its portfolio comprises around 1.8 million customers of large national and multinational corporations, in addition to SME products and regional focus in Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, São Luís, Brasília and São Paulo . In addition to operating health plans in these locations, it is also responsible for complementing the portfolio of the unique partners, in line with the macro-commercial policies defined for the Unimed System.

With the purpose of facilitating intercooperation, establishing joint actions with Unimed do Brasil, Unimed Participações, Unimed Insurance and Unimed Foundation, it aims to strengthen the systemic governance and institutional presence of the brand, generate work and income for its members, and take care of customers with excellence Unimed customers. Central Nacional Unimed is still considered one of the best companies to work for (Guide 150 Best Companies to Work), to start a career (Guide Best Companies to Start a Career) and the best company providing health services in 2020 ( Ranking “Best and Biggest”).