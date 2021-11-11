President of Central Nacional Unimed will meet with Mayor Colbert Martins – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/10/2021 4:17 pm.

Photo: Disclosure

The president of Central Nacional Unimed (CNU), Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, will visit the municipality of Feira de Santana this Thursday (11), to hold a series of strategic meetings. In Feira, the president of the CNU will have a meeting with Mayor Colbert Martins, who participates in a meeting of the board of directors of Unimed Feira de Santana and Hospital Unimed, in which the expansion plans of the Unimed network will be presented, in addition to the design of actions specific to the residents of the region.

The visit to the city will end with a chat with the chairman of the council and executive chairman of the CIFS (Industries Center of Feira de Santana), in which a memorandum of intent will be signed for the development of integrated general and occupational health products and dental for industries in the area.

Afterwards, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra will pay a visit to the municipality of Alagoinhas, where he will be received by the city’s mayor, Joaquim Neto. On the occasion, the leadership will present the new assistance and commercial structure of Unimed Alagoinhas. Viewing the operation in its entirety and promoting connections is one of the pillars of action of the ‘Unimed 2021 System’, as the work plan that led Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra to the presidency, created with the purpose of promoting a real integration of the Unimed System is called .

At the end of the day, the delegation will have a meeting with the president of the financial cooperative, Unicred (North and Northeast), Dr. João Batista, to formalize a contract for the commercialization of Central Nacional Unimed’s products in the institution’s branches. At night, on his return to the capital, the leadership participates in a meeting of the Unimed Federation council in the State of Bahia at the CNU headquarters in Salvador.

“It is an honor to be here in Bahia for high-level meetings with major allies and partners of CNU in the state. In our day-to-day work, we have the premise of walking with respect to the past, unity in the present and commitment to the future, in order to strengthen our business model. We hope to be able to contribute to the region and, through medical cooperativism, create and implement solutions that have a positive impact on society”, says the president, who combines the experience of more than 40 years of career in health to the challenge of managing the largest cooperative among the 338 members of the Unimed System and approximately 2 million lives.

Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of Unimed’s health plans and is also active in providing SME plans in places under its responsibility throughout Brazil, including Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Bahia ; São Luís, in Maranhão; Brasilia; and the cities of São Paulo and ABC paulista. Currently, the company manages approximately 2 million active lives in the beneficiary portfolio and has more than 1,700 employees, who guarantee quality service throughout the country.