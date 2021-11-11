President’s reelection and Board reduced: see proposals for reform in São Paulo’s bylaws | São Paulo

On the 18th, the Deliberative Council of São Paulo will vote on a statutory reform that provides for major changes in the club’s policy if approved.

Among all the proposals presented in the project, the one that can have the greatest impact on the club is the reelection of the president. Currently, Julio Casares has a single term of three years. Sworn in at the beginning of 2021, he remains in office until the end of 2023.

In order for him to run for another term, however, the proposal must receive a favorable vote from more than half of the Deliberative Council, which today represents 131 votes (there are 260 councilors in total, 160 of which are for life).

In the last election of the Deliberative Council, held at the end of last year, the Grafite ticket, led by Julio Casares, elected 74 councilors. Roberto Natel’s white plate won 26 seats.

The reelection for president of São Paulo was terminated in April 2017, when a new bylaw was approved during the administration of Carlos Augusto de Barros e Silva, known as Leco.

If the new text is approved, this proposal will take effect from the beginning of 2024.

See below for other main proposals for the statutory reform:

Currently, the directors of São Paulo have a three-year term. The new reform bill calls for them to remain in their seats for six years.

The intention with this measure is that the electoral process in the club is reduced. In the understanding of part of the Council, there are many elections to define a new formation of the organ.

The approval of the project, therefore, would delay a renewal in the Board.

Decrease in the Deliberative Council

The project also provides for a reduction in the number of advisers. From 260, the idea is that from the next election onwards, this number will drop to 200. This makes the election for president have fewer voters.

In São Paulo’s electoral system, members vote for councilors, who elect the club’s president.

Decrease in lifetimes

The reduction of the Board also foresees a reduction in the number of lifetime members, which today is 160. In the new project, the intention is to reduce it to 120.

The vacancies for life counselors are only filled when ten of them are open, either by death or resignation. If this part of the text is approved, the number of replacements would also change.