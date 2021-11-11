profit jumps 358% and has the best result in history; “we changed the level”, says director

the profit of simpair (SIMH3) broke a record and reached R$ 399 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 358% compared to the same period last year, shows a document sent to the market this Wednesday (10).

Ebitda, which measures the operating result, reached R$ 1.2 billion, another historic record. The number is 98.4% higher than last year.

Gross revenue rose 52%, totaling R$4.4 billion.

Simpar’s CFO, Denys Marc Ferrez, who spoke exclusively with the Money Times, stated that this result was only possible thanks to investments and the corporate organization, completed last year.

“We managed to invest R$6.8 billion in the last 12 months, more than double the amount of last year. This was the best result in Simpar’s history. The profit in the third is almost equal to the profit in 2020. There was a change in level”, he says.

The executive remains confident with the coming quarters. He recalls that the investments made so far will only bear fruit in at least 12 months. Furthermore, the macroeconomic scenario is not a concern, at least for the time being.

“We continue to see business expansion independent of GDP. We have a lot of mergers and acquisitions. In the last 12 months we bought five companies. It is an extremely fragmented sector”, he says,

He recalls that in Brazil, the leader in the sector has less than 1% of the market. Abroad this number is 10%.

“There is a consolidation that is given. And JSL is the biggest player. We have the capacity to grow more than GDP. We show this again now”, he adds.