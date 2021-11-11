Protest against municipal pension reform ends in riots in downtown SP

Among the points criticized by protesters is the change in the minimum retirement age; see videos of the confrontation

RONALDO SILVA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Protesters protest municipal pension reform



A group of civil servants from the city of São Paulo participated in a protest against the municipal pension reform, also known as Sampraprev 2, and clashed with the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM). Upon realizing that the servers were trying to enter the City Council, the GCM intervened with tear gas bombs and was assisted by the Military Police. With the GCM’s response, the confrontation began, with protesters smashing the glass of the main entrance to the Chamber with rocks and fireworks. The protests are against the Organic Law Amendment Project (PLO) 07/2021, which is scheduled to be voted on this Wednesday, 10. Among the points most criticized by servers is the increase in the minimum retirement age in the city, which it means that women can only retire at the age of 62 and men at 65. In a note sent to Jovem Pan, the Military Police informed that they are following the act and that so far there is no record of detainees. records were posted on social media. Check the records:

🚨URGENT! Repression now in front of the São Paulo City Council against municipal civil servants, who are fighting for their rights, against the approval of the Pref Social Security reform project. Ricardo Nunes, the nefarious #SAMPAPREV2!

We will not accept! No to repression! pic.twitter.com/sbY0oI5vbW — PSOL Feminist Bench (@bfeministapsol) November 10, 2021