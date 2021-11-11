Protest against the reform of the municipal social security system in SP ends up in confusion. Understand what is at stake

SAO PAULO – A protest against the approval of the municipal pension reform in São Paulo ended in confusion this Wednesday afternoon.

The Military Police threw gas bombs to disperse the protesters, who set fire to garbage bags in the street, near the City Hall. There was a rush and an attempt to break the gate of the Legislative headquarters.

At least one protester was hospitalized with a broken leg, according to the union of civil servants in São Paulo.

What motivated protest?

Public servants gathered in front of the Chamber’s headquarters in the early afternoon to protest against Sampaprev 2, a project by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) that alters the rules on social security for public employees.

The text was approved in the first vote in the Chamber on October 14 and would go through the second round this Wednesday.

The most criticized change is that of the article that institutes a contribution of 14% of the salary for those who earn between a minimum wage and R$6,433.

Currently, those in this salary range do not need to contribute to the municipal social security system. It is estimated that the change will impact 63,000 public employees who are currently exempt from the fee.

There is also a change in contribution time. Currently, male servants aged 60 years and 35 years of contribution are retired, and women with 57 years and 30 years of contribution are retired.

If Sampaprev 2 is approved, the minimum age is 65 for men and 62 for women.

— An employee hit by the bombs that the police placed among the workers has just left here for the public servant’s hospital. She had a broken leg. And it wasn’t just this worker. We also had others asphyxiated by the bomb and a health worker grazed by rubber bullets. We are outraged – said Lourdes Estevão, director of the Union of Municipal Servants (Sindsep).

According to the PM, there were two sources of confusion. In the first one, around 4:30 pm, there was a small riot. In the late afternoon, at 6:30 pm, tempers picked up. By this time, most of the protesters had already left the street.

On Tuesday, the Special Study Commission of the City Council of São Paulo approved a report on the project that foresees a progressive rate, starting at 14% and reaching 22% for those who earn more.

According to the text of the draft amendment to the organic law, the proposal will guarantee the “healthiness of municipal social security, adapting the social security system to the rules introduced by constitutional rules”.

Among the arguments brought up by the mayor are the increase in life expectancy of the population from 45.5 years, in 1940, to 76.6 years, in 2019, and the change in the profile of people who are linked to the Own Social Security System. According to the text, in 2010, there were 137 thousand active workers and 78 thousand retirees and pensioners. In 2020, the number of active employees dropped to 121,000 and the number of beneficiaries grew to 113,000.

“If the current rules for granting benefits and the current costing plan remain unchanged, the increase in expenditure on the RPPS of the Municipality of São Paulo, which has been going on for the past decade, will become unsustainable, causing a limitation in capacity provision of public services,” says the project.