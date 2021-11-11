Public servants protest in São Paulo.| Photo: Reproduction/CNN Brazil/YouTube.

Municipal civil servants protest this Wednesday (10) in front of the Chamber of São Paulo against the pension reform, known as Sampaprev 2, proposed by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Earlier, around 4:30 pm, protesters tried to break down the gate to enter the Chamber building, but there was an intervention by the Metropolitan Civil Guard (CGM) with tear gas and rubber bullets, according to CNN Brasil.

The situation has already been controlled and the servers are still meeting at Viaduto Maria Paula, in the center of São Paulo. The Military Police is supporting the CGM during the protest. Among the points of the reform, the protesters are against the increase in the taxation of 63,000 retired people in the municipality who receive more than one minimum wage (R$ 1,100).

The proposal provides that these retirees must contribute with a rate of 14%. Currently, this percentage is only deducted from those who earn more than R$6,433. Councilors are trying to vote on the project’s second round, approved in the first round on October 14th. The city argues that the new tax is necessary to contain the hole in the municipal social security, which is R$ 171 billion. Nunes stated that with the approval of the reform, it will be possible to reduce the amount by up to R$ 111 billion.