Protesters against SP’s Social Security Reform clash with PM and GCM | São Paulo

At around 4:30 pm, there was a first confrontation with the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM). Protesters threw eggs, bottles and flagpoles at the Chamber building and guards fired back with rubber bullets.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GMC) informed that it only carried out “one shot with a rubber bullet to disperse disturbed protesters who tried to jump over the grate and threw stones at the City Council building”. A GCM was hit by a rock in the helmet but was not injured.

Afterwards, protesters set fire to garbage bags in the street. A firefighter was taken by the PM to put out the fire. According to the union, a woman was injured while running on the Jaceguai Viaduct.

Protesters tried to jump over the Chamber rail to enter the building. At the main entrance, guards were stationed at the glass doors to keep out protesters.

The final text of the pension reform is discussed, in the second round by councilors, on Wednesday, after the approval of the final report by the Special Studies Committee on Tuesday (9), which made two changes to the mayor’s original project. Opposition councilors are calling for the vote to be suspended.

With banners and posters against Nunes, protesters began to gather in front of the Chamber around 2 pm. They are against the proposal to tax the 63,000 retirees in the municipality who are targets of the reform.

Protesters throw stones and pieces of wood against the SP Chamber building

The original Executive’s proposal foresees that around 63,000 retirees who earn more than the minimum wage (R$ 1,100) will start to contribute to the municipal social security at a rate of 14%. Under the current rule of the municipality, the percentage is only deducted from those who earn more than R$6,433.

1 of 6 Public servants protest against the Social Security Reform of Mayor Ricardo Nunes — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Employees protest against the Social Security Reform of Mayor Ricardo Nunes — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

2 out of 6 Protesters throw eggs at police in protest. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/ g1 SP Protesters throw eggs at police in protest. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/ g1 SP

Protesters protest against São Paulo’s Social Security Reform

3 of 6 Public servants protest against the Social Security Reform of Mayor Ricardo Nunes — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Employees protest against the Social Security Reform of Mayor Ricardo Nunes — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

In a statement, the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GMC) informed that it only carried out “one shot with a rubber bullet to disperse disturbed protesters who tried to jump over the grate and threw stones at the City Council building”.

A GCM was hit by a rock in the helmet but was not injured.

Around 6:30 pm, protesters returned to throwing stones and pieces of wood against the City Hall building. GCM responded with pepper and gas bombs. Confusion broke out outside as councilors exchanged insults during the reform vote, when councilor Rubinho Nunes (Patriota) urged the gallery to interrupt the speech of Councilor Silvia Ferraro, from Bancada Feminista do Psol.

During the confusion, councilor Antônio Donato (PT) interrupted his speech and said: “Is councilor Rubinho an auditorium or parliamentary animator?”.

Rubinho said that Councilor Elaine, from the peripheral Quilombo do Psol, insinuated that Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) bought votes from the House councilors to approve the reform. Rubinho took the insinuation as an insult and asked her to prove the accusation.

Elaine put her finger in the Patriot councilor’s face and said he “should have a man’s attitude.”

In a statement, the City Hall of São Paulo informed “that the Metropolitan Civil Guard is working with reinforcements around the City Council, aiming to guarantee the security of the place, of protesters and municipal legislative servants. The agents were attacked by protesters, who sought to enter the building. Progressive use of force protocols were used to contain the situation and prevent damage.”

The new text approved by the special commission stipulates that the rate charged is progressive, starting at 14% and reaching 22% for those who receive more. Councilors also suggest deleting the article that would give the Executive the power to create an extraordinary contribution in case of deficit.

The protesters do not accept the government’s proposal or that of the special commission and want councilors to withdraw the project from the Chamber’s voting agenda.

4 of 6 Protesters ask SP councilors to withdraw Ricardo Nunes’ proposal for Social Security Reform in the city from the agenda. — Photo: Alexandre Linares/Sindsep Protesters are asking SP councilors to withdraw Ricardo Nunes’ proposal for Social Security Reform in the municipality. — Photo: Alexandre Linares/Sindsep

The city government claims that the gap in Social Security is R$ 171 billion, and that the reform is necessary to balance the accounts. Officials against the measure, however, claim that there will be damage to those who already earn low wages.

Since the beginning of the discussions, several protests have been carried out. Last Saturday (6), a group of protesters took posters against the reform during the inauguration of Parque Augusta, in the center of the capital.

The São Paulo City Council approved the Social Security Reform proposal, in the 1st round, on October 14th.

The text had 37 votes for and 16 against. To enter into force, the bill still needs to pass the second vote in plenary.

The Social Security Reform bill (PLO 7/21) wants the municipal retirees earning more than one minimum wage start to contribute to the municipal pension. The city hall has 121,100 active workers and 113,600 retired and pensioners.

The session began on Wednesday (13), lasted until dawn, being suspended and restarted on Thursday (14).

The approval in the 1st round took place in front of a lot of turmoil and outcry among the opposition and government councilors. Outside, municipal servants against the proposal staged yet another demonstration, with banners and posters against Ricardo Nunes, as was the case on the first day.

Municipal civil servants protest against changes in the capital’s Social Security

During the first voting session, councilors for and against the proposal. Councilor Delegate Palumbo (MDB), who is from the same party as the mayor, attacked the text in the gallery.

“I am married to a teacher, my father is a teacher, I am a civil servant and I refuse to vote against my brothers-in-arms, the GCMs. They want to dump all pension deficits on public servants. You taxing a person who earns a minimum wage is cowardice. The mayor is from my party, but I am not obliged to obey any political or political party”, he stated.

According to councilwoman Silvia Faria, from the PSOL Feminist Bank, who is a municipal civil servant, the capitalization model proposed by Ricardo Nunes in the reform failed in Chile and should not be applied in the city.

“It’s a project that wants to tax retirees and pensioners, all retirees, at 14% of their salaries, that is, a wage confiscation. In addition, it allows the mayor to increase the contribution rate beyond 14%. And the most terrible thing of all is that it separates Social Security into two funds, placing the new ones in capitalization pensions, which is something that did not work out. They applied in Chile and there today the retired receives 30% of his salary, in addition to causing a huge social problem for the elderly”, he said.

5 of 6 Councilors Delegado Palumbo (MDB), Silvia Faria (PSOL), Janaína Lima (Novo) and Cris Monteiro (Novo). — Photo: Montage/g1 Councilors Delegado Palumbo (MDB), Silvia Faria (PSOL), Janaína Lima (Novo) and Cris Monteiro (Novo). — Photo: Montage/g1

Councilwoman Janaína Lima (Novo), rapporteur for a Social Security study commission, stated that she is in favor of the reform proposed by the mayor.

“It needs to happen even for a guarantee of the servers. Can you imagine contributing for 30 years, arriving at the time of your retirement and not having the right? Is the financial health of the city compromised to such an extent that you cannot collect your salary? So, we really need to discuss, create a new social security system that provides the fiscal health that the city needs and the security of retirement for public servants. It is very important that austerity is a relevant agenda, but that a fair reform is also thought out, thinking not only of civil servants, but of the entire population of the city”, declared the congressman.

Councilwoman Cris Monteiro, also from the Partido Novo, said that without the approval of the project, there will be no guarantee of payment for the retirement of civil servants in the future.

“If we don’t carry out the Social Security reform, I would like to tell all civil servants: you will not receive pensions. The medicine is very bitter, but it has to be taken”, he argued.

In a statement, the city hall informed, at the time, that the Municipal Social Security Reform follows the Constitution’s regulations to address deficits and that “it maintains permanent dialogue with all union entities and reaffirms its concern with the sustainability of the municipal social security system and with fiscal responsibility “.

Taxation of 63 thousand retirees

In the bill sent to the Chamber, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) suggests charging social security contributions from inactive workers who receive above the minimum wage.

“This measure adapts to the age of the federal Social Security Reform and starts to deduct the contribution of those who were exempt, between the ceiling and the minimum wage. These people start to make their contribution, but these will have an increase. You take the increase granted and the contribution is equivalent”, explained the mayor.

The city hall informed that the hole in the municipal welfare is at R$ 171 billion. According to Ricardo Nunes, if the project is approved by the councilors, it will be possible to reduce the gap by up to R$ 111 billion.

For the Union of Public Servants (Sindsep), the city’s proposal will harm both retirees and the population in general.

“The population is going to pay this bill, because this money goes to the financial system and does not return. So the City Hall will pay this bill with the money of the public servants and the population”, says Sérgio Antiqueira, president of Sindsep.

6 of 6 Municipal civil servants protest against Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (13th), in front of the São Paulo City Council. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1 Municipal civil servants protest against Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) this Wednesday (13th), in front of the São Paulo City Council. — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1