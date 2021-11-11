Queen Of The Universe: RuPaul’s new show gets a grandiose trailer, with Brazilian drag queen in the cast; watch!

Start your engines, and may the best drag queen win! Habemus a new drag queen competition to call ours: “Queen Of The Universe“! Executive produced by RuPaul, responsible for the “Drag Race“ phenomenon, the attraction will debut exclusively on the Paramount+ platform, promoting a dispute between performers from all over the world for a cash prize of US$ 250,000, approximately R$ 1, 3 million at the current dollar rate. And the best part: we have a Brazilian representative in the cast!

If in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” the rule is to dub a song impeccably to stay in the game, in the new program, the drags will have to release their voices for real in grandiose presentations. This time, the attraction will be led by presenter Graham Norton and will feature a large audience, in addition to the “Pop Diva Panel” jury with Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, drag queen Trixie Mattel and Leona Lewis.

Another attraction of the production is the fact that it includes participants from all over the world, including the Brazilian Grag Queen, born in Canela (RS). “I never really thought I would be saying this, but I can finally share with my country that, yes, I am representing our people in ‘Queen of the Universe.’ I’m still delighted with all the experience I had, a very high level production, full of amazing professionals and a lot of content that is literally, out of this world!”, praised.

In the United States, the title will be available on December 2nd. In Brazil, the date has not yet been announced, but it will be in the same month. The program has even won a baphonic trailer, giving a preview of what we can expect in the competition. Just spy!

🚨 Check out the official trailer for Queen of the Universe! The premiere takes place on December 2nd at Paramount+ USA!

Check out the presentation of all participants:

ADA VOICE (San Antonio, Texas, USA)

A former Top 10 “American Idol” contestant, Ada Vox is living proof that everything is bigger in Texas — including her voice! With a seven-year career, she is ready to showcase her vocal skills on a global platform and get the redemption she seeks.

ARIA B CASSADINE (Atlanta, Georgia, USA)

Aria B Cassadine, winner of the Miss Gay Black America pageant in 2018, is ready to add the title of “Queen of the Universe” to her already extensive collection of crowns. After starting her drag journey challenged by a friend, Aria takes to the global stage ready to score yet another victory for her impressive drag record.

BETTY BITSCHLAP (Copenhagen, Denmark)

A full-time artist on and off stage, Betty Bitschlap will rock you! When it comes to style, she bets on a variety of looks. In the blink of an eye, she can easily transform from a punk-rockstar costume to a full fledged sequined dress.

CHY’ENNE VALENTINO (Chicago, Illinois, USA)

Chy’enne Valentino has been singing since the age of 5 and burst onto the stage at 18, competing to win the Miss Continental Plus in 2018. A former “American Idol” contestant, she now runs her own bakery called Pound Your Cakes and is ready to put her vocal chords to the test and prove she’s worthy of the crown.

GINGZILLA (Sydney, Australia)

After attending a performing arts school in Australia and a clown school in Paris, Gingzilla, a seven-foot-tall Australian, doesn’t need much to stand out in the crowd. Familiar with this competition format, she has performed on “America’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor” in the UK.

GRAG QUEEN (Canela, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil)

The voluptuous Brazilian Grag Queen grew up singing verses in church. Now, she finds herself singing to the masses on social media, like her 2 million fans on TikTok, who love her extraordinary performances and outstanding personality.

JUJUBEE (Boston, Massachusetts, USA)

A two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star” contestant, with a personality that won the hearts of millions, Jujubee is a multi-talented voice actor, comedian, music artist, makeup artist — she does it all! Best known for her glamorous looks, she’s ready to show the world that she’s not just a pretty face.

LA VOIX (London, England)

Coming straight from the land of the Queen, La Voix has already experienced royalty firsthand when performing for the British royal family. Former “Britain’s Got Talent” participant, now fills spaces across the country. Its name, in French, means: “The Voice”.

LEONA WINTER (Paris, France)

Leona Winter is a baritone countertenor with a three-octave voice that is often called “très jolie” by her fans and admirers around the world. Her vocal talents were showcased at “The Voice” in France, where she became a semi-finalist, and also when she won “The Switch”, the Chilean version of “Drag Race”.

MATANTE ALEX (Montreal, Canada)

Matante Alex started singing at the age of 13 in his parents’ basement and soon after discovered his true passion: Tyrolean. Matante’s name means “my aunt” in French, but this inventive queen with a rural heart of gold is anything but traditional.

NOVACZAR (New York, USA)

Hailing from New York City, Novaczar may be the youngest queen in the competition, but he wasn’t intimidated. Self-proclaimed secret weapon of the Empress of the Galaxy, her voice has been trained in opera, rock and musical theater and is ready to rule the galaxy’s ends.

RANI KO-HE-NUR (Mumbai, India)

With the 2014 Mr. Gay India crown among his credits, Rani Ko-he-nur has more than a million followers on Instagram and has appeared in numerous magazines such as Vogue India, Cosmopolitan and Elle. Having also appeared on Forbes’ 30 under 30 list, the performer is ready to burst onto the global stage and share her gift of music with the world.

REGINA VOCE (Mexico City, Mexico)

With over 30 years of stage experience and a former Cirque Du Soleil performer, Regina now works as a vocal coach. The words Regina Voce are translated from Italian as: “The Queen of the Voice”. But will the stars line up for her to become the “Queen of the Universe”?

WOOWU (Canton, China)

Self-taught singer WooWu has left her traditional Cantonese home in Guangzhou for the bright lights of Shanghai. A fan of Christina Aguilera, Cher and Patti Labelle, she describes her drag persona as “pink, feminine and perfect”. WooWu enters the competition hoping not only to light up China’s growing drag scene, but also to break down barriers.