Quina will raffle R$7 million in today’s contest; see how to bet

After accumulating in the last draw, Quina puts into play today an estimated prize of R$ 7 million in the contest number 5703. The event will be broadcast live on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

Quina was without winners in the edition held on Wednesday (10). The numbers drawn on the occasion were (07-10-15-33-69).

Also in the last draw, contest 5702 registered 165 bets that completed the court and won R$ 3,139.90 each. Another 10,096 tickets made the suit and pocketed R$ 48.87 individually.

Quina: How to participate in the next draw?

It is possible to choose between five and 15 numbers from 1 to 80. Bets registered in the system up to one hour before the contest will participate in the draw. Accredited lotteries and Caixa’s official website register games until 19:00 (GMT) on the day of the draw.

What is the value of the bet on Quina?

Betting on Quina starts at R$ 2 (with five dozen) and can reach R$ 6,006 (with 15). Remember that, on the website, the minimum purchase in a session is R$30. This amount can include games in other lotteries.

What are the chances of winning at Quina?

You stand a chance in 24 million with a minimum bet of five numbers (£2) to sink all the tens and cash in Quina’s biggest jackpot. Increasing it to six tens in the game, the price of the bet goes to R$12, but the odds are now one in four million.

Quina’s official sweepstakes: how does it work?

It is possible to place group bets on Quina’s Bolão. They start at R$10, with a minimum fee of R$3 per participant. According to Caixa, between two and 50 shares are allowed in this modality.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.